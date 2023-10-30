In an Instagram update, '90 Day' star Nikki Exotica said she had 'never experienced this amount of online trans hate and cyberbullying.'

Nikki Exotica of 90 Day Fiancé is taking a step back from social media due to a wave of hate she says she’s experiencing. Nikki, a trans woman who calls herself the “Million Dollar Barbie,” is currently appearing on season 10 of the popular reality show with her partner Justin. But she says criticism of her and her relationship has become too much to deal with.

The ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10 cast member says she’s been getting death threats

Nikki, 47, and Justin, 36, made their TV debut in the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 premiere on Oct. 8. Unfortunately, not everyone was a fan of the pair or their relationship, especially when they learned that Nikki had not been transparent about her gender identity when she and Justin first dated 15 years ago. Others have criticized Nikki’s appearance and suggested Justin, who is from Moldova, was only in a relationship with her for a green card.

On Oct. 29, Nikki took to social media to address the hurtful and at times threatening comments.

“I’ve been getting so many death threats and people telling me to k%ll myself,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Amongst being dragged all over the internet, I’ve never experienced this amount of online trans hate and cyberbullying on a massive level.”

Nikki Exotica is taking a break from social media

Nikki had dabbled in reality TV before with appearances on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Hooked on the Look. But she wasn’t prepared for the spotlight that came with being on 90 Day Fiancé.

“This whole reality TV thing is new to me,” she wrote. “My mental health is drained. I’m depressed and have so much anxiety I don’t even wanna leave my house or my bed lately.”

Given the amount of stress she was under, Nikki decided the best thing to do would be to step away from social media. In the meantime, she said her publicist would handle running her accounts.

“If I stop posting any more just know I love you all … I’m just taking a break from social media,” she added. “My heart can’t take any more pain…”

The ‘90 Day’ star wishes people thought more about the impact of their words

In a comment on a separate Instagram post, Nikki said she wished critics would try being less judgmental.

“We didn’t put our love story out to the world for the trolls or haters,” she wrote. “We did it to open people’s closed minds … I just wish the people that are saying these hateful comments would also be mindful of anyone who deals with mental health issues …and how their words can be detrimental to someone’s well-being.”

However, Nikki said she was staying strong despite the negativity.

“THIS IS WHAT I SIGNED UP FOR,” she wrote. “I have to be a WARRIOR and deal with it.”

How to get help: In the U.S. and Canada, text the Crisis Text Line at 741741 to reach a crisis counselor for support.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

