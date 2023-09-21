Kevin Costner may be headed back to court over his salary for the fifth and final season of his hit show ‘Yellowstone.’

Kevin Costner has recently turned the page on a contentious chapter with Christine Baumgartner, settling their well-publicized divorce. As the dust settles on his personal life, Costner faces a legal showdown concerning his compensation for the fifth season of Yellowstone.

Here’s a closer look at why Costner might have to go to court to get his salary from season 5.

Kevin Costner settles his nasty divorce from Christine Baumgartner

In a surprising development, Costner and Baumgartner have agreed in their high-profile divorce. Costner’s legal representatives, led by renowned attorney Laura Wasser, secured significant victories, especially regarding child support.

According to TMZ, the court was presented with Wasser’s recommendation of a $63k monthly child support payment for Costner. Contrarily, Baumgartner was advocating for $248k. After deliberations, Judge Thomas Anderle aligned with Costner’s figure.

Further, the judge emphasized the importance of their prenuptial agreement.

Baumgartner faced the potential of reimbursing Costner over $1 million and covering his legal fees if she contested the prenup. Recognizing her situation, Baumgartner consented to a concise three-page settlement.

The couple, who shared 18 years and three children together, both sought joint custody after initiating their divorce earlier this year. The specifics of the settlement remain confidential, but it appears Baumgartner’s demand for an $850,000 fee has been withdrawn.

‘Yellowstone’ star may be going to court over his season 5 salary

Several months after Costner confirmed his departure from Yellowstone, he’s shed more light on the circumstances leading to his exit.

At a recent child support hearing, Costner disclosed that debates over splitting the fifth season into two segments played a pivotal role in his decision.

He explained that shooting the series biannually clashed with his commitments to another film series, Horizon: An American Saga. Consequently, he adjusted his timings to accommodate the latter episodes of Yellowstone’s fifth season.

Highlighting the significance of such adjustments in the entertainment industry, Costner also noted the lack of preparation for the season’s latter half.

Despite his efforts to renegotiate his return to the series with a proposed figure (believed to be around $12 million), Yellowstone’s producers didn’t agree.

Regarding his compensation for season five’s second segment, Costner anticipates potential legal proceedings.

“I will probably go to court over it,” Costner stated.

A closer look at Kevin Costner’s dispute with ‘Yellowstone’

In June’s legal papers, Costner indicated he didn’t anticipate any financial gains from Yellowstone other than specific contract-based benefits.

Due to his departure from Taylor Sheridan’s epic drama, his primary earnings source in the prior year, Costner’s income in 2023 is projected to be notably lower.

“I will earn substantially less in 2023 than I did in 2022. This is because I am no longer under contract for Yellowstone, the principal source of my income last year,” Costner explained in the legal docs.

For perspective, the Yellowstone star was pulling in a cool $1.3 million for every episode in 2022. But, the fixed earnings and episode-specific payouts he once enjoyed from the show have ceased.

As of this year, further financial benefits from the show have yet to come his way.

Fans last saw Costner’s character, John Dutton, grappling with the potential removal from his Montana governor position in the midseason climax.

As for when viewers can expect the continuation of Yellowstone season five, a release date remains undisclosed.