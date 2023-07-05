Taylor Sheridan has no plans for Kevin Costner’s John Dutton to meet the same fate on ‘Yellowstone’ that he did on ‘Sons of Anarchy.’

Renowned for creating the hit series Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan isn’t one to wrap up character arcs with a meaningless death. With the surprising departure of Kevin Costner from the show, fans have been speculating how Sheridan will conclude the journey of Costner’s character, John Dutton.

Costner’s exit has certainly complicated things. But Sheridan recently assured fans that he won’t kill off Dutton in a “f**k you car crash” like he experienced in Sons of Anarchy.

Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Taylor Sheridan reveals he does not plan on pointlessly killing off Kevin Costner

Costner’s sudden departure has accelerated Sheridan’s original timeline for Yellowstone. He always had a roadmap for the final story of John Dutton but clarified that he won’t write him off without a valid narrative reason.

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan recalled his own abrupt exit from Sons of Anarchy, where his character suffered a shocking elimination through a brutal car crash.

However, he promises fans that Dutton won’t suffer a similar, seemingly spiteful end.

“I don’t do f**k-you car crashes,” Sheridan stated. “Whether [Dutton’s fate] inflates [Costner’s] ego or insults is collateral damage that I don’t factor in with regard to storytelling.”

While Paramount has slated a November return for Yellowstone, it appears highly doubtful due to the ongoing writers’ strike. Sheridan, a supporter of the Writers Guild of America’s efforts, confirmed he is strictly observing the strike.

However, there is good news for the fans: Sheridan hinted that he might write more than the initially stated six concluding episodes. In fact, the second half of season 5 could feature as many as 10 episodes.

How the ‘Yellowstone’ showrunner’s exit from ‘Sons of Anarchy’ led to his career behind-the-camera

Sheridan’s abrupt departure from Sons of Anarchy evidently left its mark. And it turns out, there was a compelling rationale behind his decision to bid adieu to Kurt Sutter’s popular series.

As reported by Screen Rant, Sheridan took his leave due to what he perceived as unequal pay. He made it clear that he felt undervalued, given that his earnings were less than most of his co-stars on Sons of Anarchy.

“At that time, they were offering me what I thought was a very unfair wage. It was less than virtually every other person on the show, and not enough for me to quit my second job,” he shared.

When Sheridan requested a raise, the network executives declined, stating that they believed he didn’t deserve more. The dismissal stemmed more from a lack of respect than the actual pay disparity, which ultimately led him to leave the show.

Sheridan was part of Sons of Anarchy during the first three seasons. Fortunately, his career took a positive turn after his exit, resulting in the success he enjoys today.

Taylor Sheridan finds massive success after leaving ‘Sons of Anarchy’

After waving goodbye to Sons of Anarchy, Sheridan shifted gears and emerged as a skilled writer and director. He made his debut with the nerve-racking film, Sicario, starring Emily Blunt and Josh Brolin.

Following the triumph of Sicario, Sheridan penned a gripping tale of criminal siblings in Hell or High Water. His knack for storytelling shone through, earning him nominations for Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.

Unstoppable, Sheridan then ventured into the realm of television, gifting the audience with the highly popular series, Yellowstone. He has since created a number of spinoffs in the Yellowstone universe and isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Even though his stint on Sons of Anarchy may have been a rough patch, Sheridan’s career graph continues to soar, demonstrating his relentless drive and creative brilliance.