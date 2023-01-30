NYPD Filmed Attendees Leaving a Drake Concert and People Are Concerned

In January 2023, hit-making rapper Drake performed two highly-anticipated shows at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City. But concertgoers were met with a surprise upon leaving the show: they were on camera being filmed by NYPD officers as they captured the faces of everyone in attendance.

Drake | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake performed at the Apollo Theater in January 2023

Drake first announced his performance at the Apollo Theater back in the fall of 2022. The show was originally scheduled for one night in November at the famed Harlem venue after the release of Her Loss, Drake’s collaborative album with 21 Savage. But following the sudden death of Migos rapper Takeoff, Drake postponed his Apollo concert until December, and even added a second date. Production delays thwarted the December shows, and Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo in January 2023.

During the show, Drake brought out some special guests, from his Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage to Lil Uzi Vert. He also hinted at a tour with 21 Savage later this year, telling the crowd “We’re gonna be out on the road this summer,” according to Variety. He also teased that he might have new music on the way. “I might get bored and make another [album], who knows!”

NYPD was filming concert attendees leaving the Apollo Theater

Following the shows at the Apollo, an NYPD officer stationed at the exit was filming attendees as they filed out of the venue. A video began circulating on social media, confusing and concerning those who were in attendance as well as regular concertgoers worried about surveillance. “Are police allowed to do this?” one Twitter user asked. “Something tells me they don’t do that after Billy Joel shows at [Madison Square Garden],” another tweeted.

In the viral video, a NYPD Community Affairs officer with the city’s 28th Precinct records people on a smartphone leaving the Apollo Theater. The unexplained recording concerned attendees, leading many to question why the NYPD would worry about a concert with one of the biggest hip-hop artists in the world.

The NYPD, meanwhile, clarified what was happening in the video. “The officer was taking video for an upcoming Twitter post that will highlight local community events,” an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement, according to Vice. “The video will not be utilized for any other reason.”

Someone fell from the second floor during Drake’s Apollo concert

The NYPD’s filming of concertgoers was just one concerning occurrence at Drake’s Apollo shows. After Drake brought out 21 Savage during one of his performances, a fan fell from the second floor into the orchestra pit on the first floor.

A crew member rushed on stage to tell Drake and 21 what had happened, and Drake quickly stopped the show before proceeding. “Just have to make sure somebody’s OK,” the rapper said.

Artists ensuring that the attendees at their shows are okay has become increasingly popular since Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld festival in 2021 that left 10 people dead. Coincidentally, Drake was with Travis Scott later that night after the fatal debacle.