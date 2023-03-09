One Senior Royal Is Done Taking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Shots Lying Down and Has Sought Revenge

After stepping back as working members of the royal family and moving to the U.S., Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continued to talk about the life they left behind through interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and in the Duke of Sussex’s memoir.

The royals meanwhile have taken just about every hit from the Sussexes lying down. That is until one senior royal had enough and now we may be witnessing revenge for every claim Harry and Meghan have made against the monarchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William was behind Prince Harry and Meghan’s eviction from Frogmore

News broke on March 1, that Harry and his wife had been evicted from the only residence they still had in the U.K. It was reported that King Charles made the decision to do so the day after the duke’s book Spare was released. But now sources are claiming that the king did not come to that decision alone and he turned to his oldest son, Prince William, who backed the move.

According to The Daily Beast: “Charles is not making these decisions in isolation. He has the support of his son and heir and is working in partnership with him. They are a unit and are closer than ever.”

Royal commentator Daniela Elser said that William’s involvement in this matter raises two questions: How much of this decision was driven by a hard-nosed focus on ensuring the royal family operates as leanly as possible and how much was just good old-fashioned revenge?

Lady Victoria Hervey, who once dated Prince Andrew, believes the latter telling GB News: “I think it’s sort of also quite obvious that this is Prince William … This has nothing to do with budgets.”

Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service in 2018 | Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Revenge for claims against William and Kate

If William was the driving force behind his father taking the keys to Frogmore off of Harry and Meghan, it seems to be his way off seeking revenge on the Sussexes for all the claims they made about him and the Princess of Wales in their Netflix documentary as well as what Harry wrote about them in his book.

As a source told the Daily Beast, William “feels utterly betrayed by Harry. Relations have never been this bad, and he hates him for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews. He will support whatever decision his dad makes but it’s no secret he would prefer it if he wasn’t [at the coronation], or, indeed, never stepped foot in England again.”

Sussexes won’t have a role in King Charles’ coronation

While Prince William will have a key role in the king’s coronation his brother and sister-in-law, if they choose to attend, will not. However, at this point, Harry and Meghan are not letting on whether they plan on going.

“I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” their spokesperson said in a statement (per CNN).

According to The Sun, if the couple does show up we won’t see them on the balcony or take any other part in the historic ceremony.

“Harry and Meg will not be involved in any family procession or appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet thousands of well-wishers in The Mall,” the publication reported.