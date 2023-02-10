‘Thank Goodness Prince William Was Born First’ Because Kate Middleton ‘Knows How to Play the Game,’ Princess Diana’s Ex-Butler Says

Paul Burrell began working for the royal family when he was 18 years old and became one of the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s personal footmen. In 1987, he was moved to Prince Charles and Princess Diana‘s household. Following their separation, he continued working as Diana’s butler until her tragic death in 1997.

Burrell was also one of the princess’s closest confidants and he spent a good deal of time around Prince William and Prince Harry while they were growing up. Now, the former butler is sharing how he thinks Diana would feel about her sons’ lives if she were around today.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Butler says Princess Diana would be proud of the new Princess of Wales

Burrell believes that Princess Diana would be very proud the new Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) who “knows how to play the game” and is in it for the long haul.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Burrell said: “I think Kate is incredible, I think she’s never put a foot wrong and she knows how to play this game, it’s a long game, not a short game. Meghan’s was a very short game. Kate’s is a very long one. I think Diana would be very proud of her.

“[William and Kate] are the golden couple and they are going to one day be our king and queen, and what really makes me smile is the fact that Diana’s ring is on the finger of a Princess of Wales where it used to be and one day will be on the finger of the queen, where it should’ve been. William [used] to always think ‘mummy should’ve been here, this was mummy’s path, she should’ve been queen, and now my wife is going to replace her.’ In a way, Kate is replacing Diana in that respect, the elegance, style, in beauty, the fact she’s been molded to be queen and I think that’s right.”

Burrell then added: “Thank goodness William was born first.”

Diana certainly wouldn’t be happy about Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift

Burrell is convinced that something Princess Diana wouldn’t be very upset about today is William and Harry’s rift.

“As children they were bouncing off each other,” Burrell recalled. “Harry understood his brother would one day be king because Harry listened to people whispering in William’s ear all his childhood years, ‘one day, you’re going to be king, you have to sit up straight because you’re going to be king, you have to know how to eat properly with a knife and fork because you’re going to be king.’

“All these lessons were being given to William in the nursery with Harry watching. So how do you think Harry felt as a child growing up? And I agree with what I have heard he says in his book, he lived in his brother’s shadow. But his mother always knew that and I thought Harry embraced the fact he would always be number two in line and be there to support his brother.”

Prince William and Prince Harry unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace | DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Burrell added that Diana had always hoped her sons would remain close over the years and into adulthood.

“[Their] mother’s vision was that the two of them would be inseparable,” he said. “They would grow together and be two princes, one would be king one day but the prince supporting the king. That’s what she felt and thought. That was Harry’s path, he never had a roadmap like William had because William always knew where he was headed. Harry followed his trail.”