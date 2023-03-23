‘Only Murders in the Building’: Wait, Why Is Selena Gomez in a Wedding Dress? We Have Theories

Selena Gomez looked stunning in a white wedding dress as Martin Short and Steve Martin escorted her to a cab in New York City earlier this week. But no, the pop star did not secretly get married to a mystery man. Instead, the three stars were filming a wedding scene for Only Murders in the Building Season 3. Here’s more on Gomez’s bridal look and all of the theories about how it fits into the Hulu show.

Selena Gomez rocked a wedding dress as Martin Short and Steve Martin wore tuxedos while filming ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3. | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Did Selena Gomez get married?

On March 21, paparazzi spotted Gomez, Short, and Martin in wedding attire outside The Belnord in Manhattan, the apartment building known as the Arconia on OMITB. Cameras filmed the co-stars rushing to hail a cab. As Page Six notes, Gomez rocked a $999 David’s Bridal lace ballgown with white Doc Marten boots, while Short and Martin were dressed to the nines in black tuxedos.

Selena Gomez is single in 2023 and perfectly fine with it, so this wasn’t her real wedding day. However, it’s possible that her OMITB character, Mabel Mora, is tying the knot with podcast co-hosts Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Short) by her side.

The whole concept is likely a reference to the Father of the Bride film series, in which Martin plays a distressed father whose daughter is newly engaged. Short plays a German wedding planner. Martin took to social media to share photos of himself and Short with Gomez in their wedding gear. But how exactly will this ceremony fit into OMITB Season 3?

Theories on why Selena Gomez is wearing a wedding dress in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

but it's over

then you're drivin' me home

and it kinda comes out as I get up to go

you kiss me in your car

and it feels like the start of a movie I've seen before

BUT IT'S NOT REAL

AND YOU DON'T EXIST pic.twitter.com/Z7fjoiFdXg — Only Murders in the Building ??‍♀️ ??‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) March 21, 2023

Only Murders in the Building fans are known for sleuthing and theorizing. This situation caused quite a buzz on Reddit as fans discussed what might be happening in season 3. Of course, one obvious theory is that Mabel will marry someone in season 3, but whom? OMITB‘s executive producer, John Hoffman, hinted that Mabel’s romance with Oscar (Aaron Dominguez) was finished. She also seems to be done with Alice (Cara Delevingne).

One fan on Reddit pointed out that these photos would be a huge spoiler if Mabel was getting married, so there’s probably more to it. Another person theorized that this will be part of the season 3 finale and Mabel’s dress will “end up bloodstained” as another murder occurs.

Other theories suggested a dream sequence or Mabel portraying a bride in Oliver’s play, which we first saw at the end of season 2. Perhaps the wedding is a rouse to draw out a suspect. In a post about guessing the plot with wrong answers only, one fan said the trio might crash a wedding and their only choice is to dress in a bridal gown and tuxedos. Even though this is supposed to be a wrong answer, we can totally see that happening.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 release date speculation

Hulu has yet to officially confirm the release date for Only Murders in the Building Season 3. However, the show has maintained a quick turnaround since it began in 2021. The first two seasons aired in August 2021 and June 2022, respectively, so many fans hope for another summer release in 2023. A late August release could definitely work if OMITB wraps up filming soon and gets right into post-production.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on Only Murders in the Building Season 3. In the meantime, seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.