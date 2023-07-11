Adam and Danielle Busby have jobs aside from 'OutDaughtered.' Here's what to know about what the busy parents do for a living.

TLC’s OutDaughtered airs new episodes in 2023, and fans can’t wait to see Adam and Danielle Busby back on the small screen with their six daughters. Adam and Danielle took a hiatus from reality TV, but they didn’t stop working. So, what are Adam and Danielle Busby’s jobs aside from starring in the show? Here’s what to know.

What are Adam Busby and Danielle Busby’s jobs?

Adam and Danielle Busby started filming OutDaughtered in 2016, and the two stars never intended on becoming reality TV stars. Aside from their ongoing gig with TLC, the stars had other sources of income. So, what are Adam and Danielle’s jobs?

Adam once worked for Houston-based company Intrinsic Solutions/Sprint Safety as the Key Account Manager, but he left that job after 12 years in 2018. He then reportedly created his own company, Adam Busby Media. His media company created photo and video productions for events and brands.

As for Danielle’s job, she owns Graeson Bee Boutique in League City, Texas. The boutique sells clothing for men, women, and kids, and she also sells accessories, jewelry, and handbags.

“When finding out we were pregnant with quintuplets, the one name we were stuck on was Graeson for a boy,” Danielle wrote on the boutique’s page. “But God had other plans for us and BLESSED us with a house full of ALL girls! The name Graeson always stuck with us though, so when thinking about what we would name our Children’s Boutique we knew we wanted to incorporate the name Graeson as a way of stepping out of our box of all things girl and making this shop our son!”

Danielle and Adam also likely make money via social media. Their YouTube channel, It’s a Buzz World, has nearly 2 million subscribers. It’s likely they earn hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual income just for posting videos of their family.

The ‘OutDaughtered’ stars said they gave up certain business opportunities during their hiatus

Adam and Danielle Busby are back with their six daughters for OutDaughtered in 2023 after stepping away from their most public job to date. In June 2023, the stars took to YouTube to explain that they didn’t only stop filming OutDaughtered during their hiatus. They also didn’t take on new business opportunities that came their way.

“Honestly, it wasn’t just TV we said no to,” Adam stated. “A lot of things we said no to. A lot of projects, very lucrative projects, that we could have stepped into business opportunities that we had and we said no to it all. And we just wanted a time of rest.”

Danielle then chimed in to note that the Busbys took a three-year hiatus, whereas Adam thought it was only a year and a half. Either way, they described their break as a “relief.”

Adam and Danielle Busby chose to come back for more ‘OutDaughtered’ in 2023

Adam and Danielle Busby still have their other jobs in 2023, but they’re back on board with more OutDaughtered. After taking a much-needed break, they’re prepared to jump back into the world of reality TV and share their lives with viewers. Adam noted in the YouTube video that he felt God pushed him and Danielle back into it.

“We were like, ‘OK, well the next time the network calls — we’re not gonna seek it out — but next time they call, we’ll hear them out, hear what they have to say. And this time around it was literally two days later.”

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

