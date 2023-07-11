The Busby quints are officially back. Here's how fans can catch the premiere of 'OutDaughtered' in 2023 with or without cable.

Adam and Danielle Busby are officially back with their six daughters in TLC’s OutDaughtered. While the Busby family went on hiatus for several years, Adam and Danielle decided to return with their kids to bring new content to fans — and viewers can’t wait to see what the Busby quints have been up to. So, how can fans watch new OutDaughtered episodes in 2023? Here’s what to know.

How to watch the new season of ‘OutDaughtered’ in 2023

The new season of OutDaughtered premieres on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. The episode airs only on TLC, so fans with cable should tune in. Additionally, TLC is airing older episodes of OutDaughtered starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The new episode, “Adam and the Thanksgiving Disaster,” focuses on the Busby family’s Thanksgiving plans in 2022. The episode synopsis reads: “Danielle and Adam navigate new roles in their family with six growing girls and a new storefront boutique to run. When their oven breaks right before they have to host Thanksgiving, Adam’s on the hook to pull off a miracle.”

Fans without cable still have options to watch the premiere. Sling TV, Philo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, Spectrum TV Choice, or Xfinity Choice TV are all options for those who want to catch TLC TV shows.

Sling TV, Philo, Vidgo, Spectrum, and FuboTV have seven-day free trials, and YouTube TV offers a 14-day trial for first-time users. New DirecTV Stream subscribers get a five-day free trial.

Fans with cable can access episodes of OutDaughtered via TLC GO. Fans can link their cable provider to the app.

Viewers who hope to catch up on past seasons of the show can find eight seasons of OutDaughtered available to stream on MAX. All past eight seasons are also available for purchase via Apple TV+.

Adam and Danielle Busby explained why they decided to return to the series

Many fans were shocked to hear that OutDaughtered was returning in 2023. Adam and Danielle Busby explained via YouTube that they needed a few years to spend more quality time with each other and their six daughters, and they had a lot of clarity in those years. They then felt called by God to return to reality TV and share more of their story.

While speaking to the camera, Adam explained that he and Danielle had revelations while fasting. Adam explained how he learned that God wanted him to continue sharing his story with others. So, Adam and Danielle decided that the next time they received a call from TLC, they’d negotiate the next steps.

“It was apparent to us that it felt like God was pushing us back into this. So we were like, OK, well, next time the network calls — we’re not gonna seek it out — but next time they call, we’ll hear them out, hear what they have to say. This time around, it was literally two days later. It was one of those calls that was very much so more than just a check pulse call. It was a lot more serious of a call.”

At that point, the Busby parents started talking about renegotiating their contracts, which had since expired. “Whenever we came back through negotiations and stuff, we just felt like if God is really involved in this, if he’s going to direct all of these negotiations and make things work out … so now, here we are, months later, all the way at the end of negotiations,” Adam continued. “We were able to work something out that both parties were happy with.”

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

