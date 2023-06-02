Busby Family Returns to TLC as ‘OutDaughtered’ Season 9 Sets July 2023 Premiere Date

The Busby family is returning to TLC after a two-year hiatus. OutDaughtered Season 9, which premieres this summer, promises to deliver “more height, more spunk and a whole lot of heart,” Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks and TLC, said in a statement.

‘OutDaughtered’ Season 9 premieres July 11 on TLC

OutDaughtered Season 9 kicks off Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

Adam and Danielle Busby’s quints – Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker, and Ava – are now eight, and the girls are showing no sign of slowing down.

“They’re definitely bringing the sass,” Adam says in a teaser for the new season (via YouTube).

This season, Parker and Ava are taking the stage at their first dance recital and Hazel is struggling to learn how to ride a bike. Riley is becoming quite the athlete, while Olivia gets cold feet on the eve of a much-anticipated daddy-daughter dance. Meanwhile, Adam and Danielle’s oldest daughter Blayke, who is now in middle school, has blossomed into a confident 12-year-old. Danielle is focused on her business, Graeson Bee Boutique, which has opened its first brick-and-mortar storefront. But is she ready to give up control of key household duties to Adam?

“As hard as it is for me to not be at home, it also is important to be growing this business,” Danielle says. “So we have to really be a team. And we’re not there yet.”

The Busby family took a break from TV

Danielle Busby with her quints | TLC via YouTube

The Busby family’s return to TV is welcome news for their many fans, who’ve been wondering what the future held for OutDaughtered. Adam and Danielle had previously explained that they’d decided to take a break from filming, but they stressed they hadn’t ruled out a return to television. Still, some followers worried that their show had been canceled.

The Texas couple nodded to those concerns in a brief video shared on Danielle’s Instagram Story on June 1.

“Finally the secret’s out,” Danielle said. “We can finally tell everybody that OutDaughtered is coming back.”

“We can finally stop avoiding all the questions,” Adam added. “Thank goodness.”

“We’ve had a break, but get ready,” Danielle said. “The girls are a lot older and the season starts soon.”

In a series of videos on his Instagram Story, Adam answered fan questions about the show’s return. He shared that he and Danielle were now executive producers on the reality series, which gives them more control over content and how their family is presented.

As far as how to watch the new episode, he wasn’t sure if the new season of OutDaughtered would stream on discovery+. But he “knew for sure” that it would be available on Max (formerly HBO Max).

Finally, Adam revealed that the decision to return to filming was “100% the kids’ decision.”

“It had to be a 100% unanimous yes through the whole family,” he said. “And so that’s the only way we came back.”

