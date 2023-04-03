‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby Was ‘Flat Out Afraid’ When She Learned She Was Having Quints

These days OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby is a busy business owner and mom to six daughters. Together with her husband Adam Busby, she juggles it all successfully. But she wasn’t sure what life would look like more than eight years ago, when her doctor told her she was pregnant with quintuplets. The news left Danielle reeling and fearing for her future, she recently shared.

Danielle Busby ‘freak[ed] out’ when she learned she was having quintuplets

Danielle Busby of ‘OutDaughtered’ | TLC via YouTube

In a recent post on the Busby family’s blog, It’s a Buzz World, Danielle opened up about her reaction when she discovered she was pregnant with multiples.

She and Adam had previously welcomed a daughter named Blayke, and they were eager to expand their family. The Texas couple had struggled with infertility, but Danielle eventually became pregnant via intrauterine insemination. But neither she nor Adam expected that their family was about to grow by so much. The doctor’s announcement that she was carrying five babies was a shock, to say the least.

“Can you imagine being told that?” Danielle wrote. “What would you do in that moment? I’m sure you would freak out and what???? Get scared? Get Worried? Get AFRAID?? Well hands down, all of the above!”

The ‘OutDaughtered’ star was afraid she or her babies might not survive

Danielle and Adam felt overwhelmed once they realized they’d soon be going from parents of one to parents of six.

“This was a season of my life when I was flat out AFRAID!!!” the mom-to-be confessed. “I had to quickly process what on earth were we going to do? How were we going to do this? Would I be able to do this?? ALL the ‘what if’ questions and doubts were running through my head and making me crazy.”

Many people in their lives doubted whether the couple could handle what was coming, the OutDaughtered star wrote. Plus, a quintuplet pregnancy was risky for both Danielle and her babies.

“People said we were crazy to move forward with so many negative factors we were facing. People said we should reduce … People said the babies would die. People said I could die….,” she shared.

Danielle herself feared what would happen if something went wrong with her high-risk pregnancy. She had to face the possibility of saying goodbye to her husband, daughter, family, and friends.

Danielle Busby leaned on her faith during a scary time

Danielle feared what the future might hold. But soon, she became determined to prove the doubters wrong. She realized during a car ride home from a doctor’s appointment that to make it through a challenging and scary time, she needed to lean on her faith.

“My faith was to take over,” she wrote. “It was God I needed. I needed to lay down my fears and TRUST in him.”

“From that moment in the car, Adam and I prayed all the way home and made the decision to put our faith first and let God control the rest,” she added. “We were covered in complete peace with our decision to move forward and decided to completely trust in God with whatever was to come.”

On April 8, 2015, Danielle gave birth to five daughters: Ava, Riley, Olivia, Hazel, and Parker. The girls arrived prematurely at 28 weeks. They spent several months in the NICU before their parents could bring them home. But today, they’re all healthy. And Danielle couldn’t be more grateful.

“My faith grew stronger and stronger after having the quints,” she wrote. “I held on STRONG to my God and covered me with so much undeserving love, patience, [and] strength.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.