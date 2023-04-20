Adam Busby of ‘OutDaughtered’ Addresses Rumors About TLC Show’s Status

Will fans ever see another season of OutDaughtered? It’s been nearly two years since new episodes of the Busby family’s reality show have aired on TLC, and some viewers suspect the show might be done for good. But series star Adam Busby says rumors that the show had ended are just that.

Adam Busby comments on ‘OutDaughtered’ Season 9 speculation

Adam Busby and Danielle Busby of TLC’s ‘OutDaughtered’ | It’s a Buzz World via YouTube

Ever since the OutDaughtered Season 8 finale aired in May 2021, fans have been wondering when – or if – Adam, his wife Danielle, and their six daughters (including a set of quintuplets) would return to TV for season 9. While TLC has not officially canceled the show, there’s also been no word on when new episodes might air.

Recently, a follower commented on one of Adam’s Instagram posts asking him when the show would be back. Another fan confidently replied that OutDaughtered wouldn’t be returning to TLC. Then, Adam stepped in.

“I’d love to know what your source is on that…?” he wrote. “I know nothing has been put out there whether we are or aren’t going to do another season. We wanted to give the kids a break.”

The Busby family stepped away from the TLC show

Adam and Danielle have previously addressed fan confusion about OutDaughtered’s status.

In a video shared to their It’s a Buzz World YouTube channel in July 2022, the couple explained that they decided to step away from filming for the sake of themselves and their daughters.

“The show wasn’t canceled,” Adam explained. However, filming became challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It just became a strain on everyone,” he said.

“We’d come home and you’d have this small window of time that we could either film something or they were having to get ready for sports,” Adam said of working on OutDaughtered Season 8. “We got through the last season and we were like, man, I think everybody, the crew included, just needs a break.”

The break left the entire family feeling “revived and replenished,” Danielle said.

“It’s been healthy for us,” she added.

The Busbys haven’t ruled out filming more episodes of ‘OutDaughtered’

While the Busbys decided it was best to step away from the cameras, they’re not ruling out a return to TV in the future.

“We’re kind of keeping things open,” Adam said last year. “There’s no hard feelings or animosity between us and the network or production.”

“We’re still in talks with the network and communicate with them,” he added.

In February, OutDaughtered fans got a hint that more episodes might be in the works. Adam shared a photo on Instagram that showed his daughters Ava and Hazel playing with a professional video camera, along with the hashtag #productionlife. That led to his followers speculating that filming for a new season of the family’s show was underway. However, TLC has not officially announced OutDaughtered Season 9.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.