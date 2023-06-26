Adam Busby says his six daughters see filming the family's TLC's reality show 'OutDaughtered' as 'not really a big deal.'

The pint-sized stars of TLC’s reality series OutDaughtered are no strangers to cameras. The Busby quints grew up on television, and over the years, they’ve become so close to the film crew that documents their lives that they see them as family, dad Adam Busby recently shared.

Adam Busby says filming ‘OutDaughtered’ is no big deal for the quints

On June 25, Adam took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes footage from the new season of OutDaughtered with his followers. That prompted some questions from fans who wondered how the girls felt about being filmed.

Days when the camera crew is present are “like any other day,” Adam explained in a reply to a commenter. “They have been doing this since they were born. We have new people in and out all the time. It’s not really a big deal to them.”

Adam said the now 8-year-old Busby quints are so comfortable with long-time OutDaughtered crew members that they basically see them as part of the family.

“The crew members that have been with us since the beginning are like aunts and uncles,” Adam explained. “For the most part, they see them more than most of their family while we are in production.”

While being filmed is mostly a matter of routine for the quints and their big sister Blayke, Adam and his wife Danielle Busby don’t force them to participate in filming OutDaughtered if they’re not feeling up to it. If any one of the girls doesn’t want to be on camera, they “go play off camera in another part of the house,” Adam explained.

The Busby family took a break from their TLC show

Adam and Danielle allow their daughters to step away from the cameras whenever necessary. They’re also in tune with when the whole family needs a break. After filming wrapped on the last season of OutDaughtered, which aired in 2021, the Texas couple took an extended hiatus from their reality show. At the time, they weren’t sure they’d ever return to TV.

“We honestly didn’t think we would ever come back,” Adam explained in a video posted to the family’s “It’s a Buzz World” ” YouTube channel. Instead, he and Danielle felt it was time to focus on their family and other projects outside of OutDaughtered.

“We just really need[ed] some time of rest and replenishment,” Danielle added. “It was a hard decision. But we know that it was the best thing that we needed for the family.”

After some time away, TLC reached out to see if the Busby would be interested in filming more episodes of OutDaughtered. At that point, they decided the time was right to revisit the show. One reason they wanted to return was to put something on TV that both parents and kids can enjoy.

“Our job as a family … is to go out and put something out there that’s entertaining that families can sit down and watch together,” Danielle said. “It’s just fun, family entertainment.”

OutDaughtered Season 6 premieres Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes will also stream on Max.

