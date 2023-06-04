‘OutDaughtered’ Star Adam Busby Says He Was ‘Super Naive’ About Fame When Show Began

TLC star Adam Busby is grateful for all the OutDaughtered fans around the world. But the dad of six (including a set of all-female quintuplets) admits that he wasn’t prepared for the reality of fame when he and his wife Danielle Busby first started sharing their family life with the world in 2016.

Adam Busby of ‘OutDaughtered’ | TLC via YouTube

“We were super naive in the beginning, just not used to the spotlight, not used to having people that love you and reach out to you every place you go,” Adam said in a video posted to his Instagram Story on June 1.

“It truly is crazy, just knowing that you have this many people all over the world that absolutely love your family,” he added.

Most OutDaughtered fans love the Busbys. But the Texas couple does have to deal with people who pick apart their parenting decisions on social media. That can be a challenge, Adam admitted.

“There’s just unhappy people in this world that are just haters,” he said, adding that he and his wife had to learn how to “navigate that” and “put those people in place” when necessary.

Fortunately for the Busbys, their experience with OutDaughtered fame has been mostly positive.

“We’re just super grateful for the millions and millions and millions of fans,” Adam said. “That far outweigh[s] those very few negative people out there.”

‘OutDaughtered’ Season 9 premieres in July

Adam and Danielle will surely be fielding more fan feedback, both positive and negative, when the Busby family’s reality show returns to TV this summer after a two-year hiatus. OutDaughtered Season 9 premieres in July 2023 on TLC.

The Busby quints – Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker, and Ava – are now eight, and their big sister Blayke is 12. Life is crazier than ever as Adam and Danielle work to juggle parenting six active girls with running a small business and other responsibilities. It’s not always easy, Danielle admits in a teaser for the new episodes (via YouTube).

“As hard as it is for me to not be at home, it also is important to be growing this business,” Danielle says of her and Adam’s decision to have him take on more parenting duties while she runs her store, Graeson Bee Boutique. “So we have to really be a team. And we’re not there yet.”

OutDaughtered Season 9 premieres Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.