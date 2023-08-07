TLC's 'Outdaughtered' showcases the United States' only family of all-female quints. But now that the girls are wearing makeup, some fans think Adam and Danielle's kids are growing up too fast.

Adam and Danielle Busby are back with their buzzing group of quintuplets on the TLC show OutDaughtered. The series saw a two-year long break between last season and the current season, which had some fans wondering if the couple had decided not to move forward with filming the show. However, the daughters are back, and they’re growing quickly; they’re now eight years old, in school, and even exploring with makeup.

Upon seeing one daughter playing with mascara on social media, some of the TLC show’s fans thought the girls were too young to be wearing makeup, while others sided with Adam and Danielle in saying it’s harmless to let an eight-year-old experiment a bit.

The Busby girls of TLC’s ‘OutDaughtered’ at the Empire State Building | Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Adam and Danielle Busby are letting their daughters experiment with makeup

Danielle Busby recently posted an Instagram story showing one of her eight-year-old daughters wearing makeup. A closeup of Parker Busby’s face clearly showed a first-time mascara user, and Danielle captioned the photo, “I seeee [sic] you little Parker Kate! Putting mascara on before we left the house.” One fan posted the image to Reddit with a displeased reaction, saying that it “seems a bit much” and that they are “disappointed” to see such a young girl wearing makeup.

Some fans agreed with the original poster, with one adding that Danielle “is going to promote the heck out of her kids” and that she would do “anything for fame and fortune.” However, many of them felt that Parker exploring makeup was perfectly normal and sided with Adam and Danielle.

“I think letting kids explore makeup is fine … But if a kid feels the need to leave the house with makeup or if it’s a regular thing, that reflects poorly on the parents,” one person commented.

“A lot of girls like to play with makeup, I don’t think [Parker] wearing mascara here is that weird. It would be weird if Danielle forced them to wear makeup,” someone else wrote.

“Lots of times, little girls enjoy playing with makeup. As long as it’s just for play and not because they don’t like the way they naturally look then I don’t see a problem,” another person added.

Danielle and Adam Busby hope the show gives their kids a ‘unique experience’

In an interview with The List just before the 2023 premiere, Adam and Danielle Busby opened up about why they chose to do the show and what they want their daughters to learn from it.

“It’s a very unique experience that very few people in the world will ever get,” Adam said. “I think of the future — whenever our kids are graduated from high school and start families of their own — their entire childhood was documented so that they can go back and their own children can go back and see this.”

Danielle agreed, saying it’s nice that the kids, including Blayke, the couple’s older daughter, will have so much footage of their young lives. But beyond that, it’s all about family. “We want them to remember, too, the closeness and the value of family and how important it is,” Danielle said. “We have a very interesting story, and God’s given us many trials to face, and we’ve been trying to conquer them and keep our heads up across the board … it’s part of the legacy that we’re leaving behind one day.”