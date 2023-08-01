How much do Adam and Danielle Busby from 'OutDaughtered' Season 9 spend on groceries per week? Here's what Danielle admitted.

TLC’s OutDaughtered Season 9 shows what life is like for the Busby family in 2023 — and fans can’t believe how fast the Busby quints are growing. Danielle and Adam Busby have six kids to feed — the quints and their older daughter, Blayke Busby. And it certainly isn’t cheap. Here’s how much the Busbys spend on weekly groceries.

Danielle Busby of ‘OutDaughtered’ fame revealed she spends $1,000 in groceries per week

Adam and Danielle Busby have their hands full with six kids, and fans get to see what their current lives are like thanks to TLC’s OutDaughtered Season 9. The parents now face new difficulties with raising six young girls. The quints all turned 8 years old in April 2023, and Blayke Busby turned 12 years old that same month.

The older the kids get, the more Adam and Danielle are likely to spend on household expenses, like groceries. So, how much do the OutDaughtered parents spend on food? “We’re spending anywhere from $800 to $1,000 a week just on the grocery shopping to everything that’s got to be done for sports and their lunches,” Danielle told DailyMail.com. “I mean, it’s expensive.”

Part of that grocery bill likely includes laundry detergent. “Laundry day in our house, it’s every day!” Adam joked. “It’s 10 minutes to the hour, every hour.”

While the parents likely feel grateful to have moved past the newborn stage for the quints, it’s still not easy raising so many little girls at once. “I think we still feel overwhelmed all the time,” Danielle added in the interview. “We look around and it’s like, ‘OK, this is it. This is for real, we have six kids.’ Life can still be overwhelming but I think we just have to go with what we have at the moment. You can only do so much and we are outnumbered. We’re out-daughtered!”

The Busbys likely make between $25,000 and $40,000 per episode

While Adam and Danielle Busby spend a lot of money on groceries, the OutDaughtered Season 9 stars likely make a lot of money for filming each episode of the show. It’s estimated that the family brings in between $25,000 and $40,000 weekly just from TLC alone.

Adam and Danielle have other sources of income, too. Adam owns his company, Adam Busby Media, and his family’s YouTube channel, It’s a Buzz World, has nearly 2 million subscribers. Previously, he worked as the key account manager for Intrinsic Solutions/Sprint Safety. As for Danielle, she owns her boutique, Graeson Bee, which sells clothing for kids and adults.

The couple’s previously talked about managing their finances with so many kids, too. “It’s been a big drop because I used to work full-time and we had two incomes coming in,” Danielle told People in 2016, according to Romper. “We had to make the call when I was pregnant, to make [the kids] a priority, and it took me away from my job. … We budget and we do what we can to make ends meet and make it work.”

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

