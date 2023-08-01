Will 'OutDaughtered' Season 9 fans get to see Uncle Dale in the current season? Here's what to know about Dale in 2023.

TLC’s OutDaughtered Season 9 shows the Busby quints are growing fast. And fans can’t believe how much time has elapsed since Adam and Danielle Busby first hit the small screen. When the couple introduced their family to reality TV years ago, fans also learned about their extended families. And many fans fell in love with Uncle Dale, Danielle’s brother-in-law. So, where is Uncle Dale now?

Where is ‘OutDaughtered’ star Uncle Dale?

Uncle Dale was a staple in earlier seasons of the series, and fans hope to see him in OutDaughtered Season 9. He’s Danielle Busby’s brother-in-law known for having a special bond with Hazel. Danielle’s sister, Crystal, began dating Dale when she was just 19 years old — and they’ve been together ever since. Dale revealed on an Instagram post celebrating Danielle’s birthday that he met Crystal thanks to Danielle.

“We have been friends/family for about 17 years!” he wrote, according to In Touch Weekly. “It’s all your fault I met and married your crazy sister [Crystal] but for that, I’m grateful that we met in this crazy life. Never would have imagined what has happened in our family’s life over this span, but I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

He then delved into his early years with Crystal while speaking on a podcast.

“We were dating at 19, so the going out years,” Dale revealed on the Good Old Boy podcast, In Touch Weekly reports. “I lived in a rent-house in Lake Charles with three of my buddies, and so it was just a party house, dude. We had no door on the stove. That’s where I met Crystal, I was living there … it was nasty, it was filth.”

So, where is Uncle Dale now? According to his LinkedIn, he’s the director of sales in the pump division at Lance Rental Company based in Houston, Texas. He’s reportedly worked there for over five years. Given this information, he and his wife, Crystal, likely spend much time with Adam and Danielle, as the Busbys also live in Houston. In the past, Danielle mentioned she loves catching up with both of her sisters weekly.

Will Uncle Dale appear in ‘OutDaughtered’ Season 9?

With Uncle Dale staying local to the Busby family, will he appear in OutDaughtered Season 9? Fans asked Adam Busby if they’ll see more of Dale. And he suggested that Dale will likely appear in some future episodes. However, Dale won’t be nearly as involved as he once was. While speaking to fans on his Instagram Stories, Adam explained that the quints will get much more time on the TV now that they’re older.

“Will there be lots of Uncle Dale cameos?” the fan asked Adam, according to TV Shows Ace.

“I’ll have to go back and review the episodes just to see just how much this season,” Adam answered. “Honestly, just because the quints are so talkative and active, they’re all wearing their own microphones this season, so they play a much bigger role in episodes now. So, the actual format of the shows are gonna be a lot different. … Past seasons, we had to bring in Dale and Crystal a lot more just help kind of further along conversations and stuff like that. Well, now, we have the quints who are just full-on little people, and so it helps a lot, and so it’s not necessarily needed as much.”

While Dale might not play as big of a role in OutDaughtered Season 9, it’s still likely that fans will see him and Crystal with the Busby family.

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

