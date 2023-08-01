TLC’s OutDaughtered Season 9 gives fans an inside look into how the Busby quints are doing in 2023, and fans are curious about Hazel Busby’s eyes. Hazel was born with congenital nystagmus — an involuntary back-and-forth eye movement. So, how are her eyes now? Here’s what to know.

Fans watching OutDaughtered Season 9 want to know how Hazel Busby’s eyes are doing in 2023. Adam Busby took to Instagram to answer a fan who asked — and it seems Hazel has a new eye doctor this year.

“On this season of OutDaughtered, do we get any updates on Hazel’s eyes?” the fan asked, according to TV Shows Ace.

“Hazel’s eyes — we do regular check-ups with her, probably every three to six months, depending on what’s going on,” Adam shared in a video. “I mean, pretty much every season, we’ll get at least one little update on Hazel’s eyes. … I don’t want to give away too much.”

Adam then noted that they got their daughter a new eye doctor who’s much closer to them. “We were experimenting this time around with a local eye doctor so we didn’t have to make the drive to Austin every time, every three months, just because it eats up a whole day and both of us can’t go most of the time. So, we started a new doctor. And this appointment was a little different because it’s not a doctor who was used to the TV stuff.”

Hazel first got eye surgery when she was just a year old. “It’s scary thinking about Hazel going into eye surgery,” Danielle said in a 2016 episode of OutDaughtered. “There’s risk involved with that. Hazel could even get an infection. She could lose her eyesight. This surgery fix is not even about her vision — it’s more so to correct the placement of where her eye goes to focus better so she doesn’t have to turn her neck, which is a huge deal.”

In 2021, Hazel had an eye patch to help strengthen one eye at a time. “She has two different prescriptions in both of her eyes, and so when we updated the prescription, she found that her vision was changing. It was getting good, but that one eye was just a little bit weaker,” Danielle noted in the show. “So, just to kind of strengthen it, we covered the other one up a little bit a day.”

The new season covers new milestones for the Busby quints

It’s not just Hazel Busby’s eyes that get attention in OutDaughtered Season 9. The Busby quints are officially 8 years old in 2023. They’re starting to learn how to ride bicycles and walk in fashion shows, and they’re losing their teeth.

“The tooth fairy is definitely frequent in our house,” Danielle Busby told Houston Life. “Someone just got tooth fairy money last night.”

One of the interviewers with Houston Life also asked Hazel how her bicycle riding journey was going for her. “Good,” she said in response.

“Do you think you’ve mastered it yet?” the interviewer asked her. She shook her head “no” in response.

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.