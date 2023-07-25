Where is Danielle Busby's mother, Mimi Theriot, in 2023? Here's what to know about quints' grandmother who once appeared in 'OutDaughtered.'

TLC’s OutDaughtered Season 9 is here, and fans can’t wait to keep watching Danielle and Adam Busby as they navigate life with quintuplets and their oldest daughter. Fans have been watching the Busbys since the quints were born, and now that they’re getting older, life is undoubtedly more interesting. Danielle’s mother, Michelle “Mimi” Theriot, once starred in the show alongside the rest of the Busbys. So, where is Grandma Mimi in 2023? Here’s what we know.

Where is Danielle Busby’s mother, Grandma Mimi, in 2023?

Danielle Busby’s mother, Mimi, was a staple in past seasons of OutDaughtered. After Danielle had the quintuplets, her mother moved from Louisana to Houston, Texas, to help her and Adam with the children. Eventually, Mimi even lived with the Busby family, though that wasn’t always easy. Mimi didn’t have a job then, and her presence sometimes strained Danielle and Adam. Then, Mimi lost her house due to Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Danielle wrote about it on her blog.

“My mom, Mimi, as well as tons of other close friends of ours, have lost everything,” Danielle wrote, according to Distractify. “We were not able to get into Mimi’s house for about four days after the storm due to the high water. We had to throw away pretty much EVERYTHING. It has been very emotional, having to throw away family heirlooms, photos from when we were all kids … just … all around our memories.”

Three years after the Hurricane Harvey incident, Mimi got into legal trouble. Texas police officers arrested Mimi for a DUI after noticing her black Ford SUV was swerving.

So, where is Mimi now? While she once had a social media presence, she’s kept off Instagram since the DUI incident. It appears she now works in real estate. Her LinkedIn notes she works for Keller Williams Realty Inc., and she helped Danielle and Adam find their new place after moving out due to mold. With this in mind, it seems Mimi also stayed in Texas, so she likely sees Danielle and Adam fairly regularly.

Mimi Theriot likely doesn’t appear in ‘OutDaughtered’ Season 9

While Mimi Theriot might still live near Adam and Danielle Busby, it seems unlikely that fans will see her in OutDaughtered Season 9. As stated, Mimi appears to keep a low profile and focus on her career instead of reality TV. And even Adam and Danielle were nervous about rejoining the series and film more episodes. Previously, the couple tried to film during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — but their content fell flat.

“We’d come home and you’d have this small window of time that we could either film something or they were having to get ready for sports,” Adam explained on YouTube. “We got through the last season and we were like, man, I think everybody, the crew included, just needs a break.”

Everyone was ready for the challenge after talking to their kids about potentially rejoining the series for season 9. Danielle and Adam also felt God had a hand in pushing them back toward reality TV.

“It was apparent to us that it felt like God was pushing us back into this,” Adam said. “So, we were like, OK, well, next time the network calls — we’re not gonna seek it out — but next time they call, we’ll hear them out, hear what they have to say. This time around, it was literally two days later. It was one of those calls that was very much so more than just a check pulse call. It was a lot more serious of a call.”

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.