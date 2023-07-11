Adam and Danielle Busby are a lot older in 2023 than they were when they first started filming 'OutDaughtered.' Here's what to know about their ages.

TLC’s OutDaughtered initially premiered in 2016, and that’s when fans first learned about Adam and Danielle Busby’s unique family. Adam and Danielle have six daughters, and five of the six are quintuplets. The Busby quints continue to steal the show well into 2023. So, how old are Adam and Danielle now? Here’s what to know about their ages.

How old are Adam and Danielle Busby from ‘OutDaughtered’ in 2023?

The Busby quints return for a new season of OutDaughtered on July 11, 2023. How old are Adam and Danielle Busby in 2023? Adam is reportedly now 41 years old, as he had a birthday on June 10, 1982. Danielle is 39 years old and will turn 40 on Dec. 23 this year.

Danielle had the Busby quints on April 8, 2015, making her 32 years old at the time. And she had no idea how much her life would change. The following year, the first season of OutDaughtered aired, and fans got to learn the ins and outs of raising quintuplets.

When it came to having the quints, Danielle admitted how terrified she was of carrying and giving birth to five babies at once. Adam and Danielle struggled with infertility initially, and Danielle became pregnant with quintuplets after undergoing intrauterine insemination. When the doctor told her she was carrying five kids, she was shocked.

“Can you imagine being told that?” Danielle wrote on her blog. “What would you do in that moment?” She then noted she felt scared, worried, and afraid.

While the doctor recommended that Danielle reduce the number of babies due to the high-risk pregnancy, she refused. Instead, she placed her faith in God. “From that moment in the car, Adam and I prayed all the way home and made the decision to put our faith first and let God control the rest,” she wrote. “We were covered in complete peace with our decision to move forward and decided to completely trust in God with whatever was to come.”

The Busby quints (and Blayke Busby) are growing up fast

The Busby quints were just babies when they first appeared on TLC’s OutDaughtered. Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige, and Parker Kate turned 8 years old in April 2023. Blayke Busby, Adam and Danielle’s oldest daughter, turned 12 in April 2023.

Danielle and Adam celebrated back-to-back birthday parties in April 2023. First, they had Blayke’s party.

“Oh, my heart! I just L.O.V.E seeing (my now) 12-year-old SMILE,” Danielle posted to Instagram for Blayke’s birthday. She then noted that Blayke had a “luxury picnic painting party” to celebrate. ” … It could not have turned out any cuter! Well, accept the fact that the rain moved the picnic inside the living room.”

The following day, the quints had their party. The girls dressed in matching light pink skirts with white tank tops with the word “eight” across each one. “Happy Golden 8th Birthday my beautiful little quintuplets!” Danielle wrote in her post. “Mommy is so PROUD of each one of you! I love seeing who each of you are becoming and how you each have your ‘ownness.’ I hope you all felt loved beyond measure today!”

Adam and Danielle Busby weren’t sure about returning to ‘OutDaughtered’

Adam and Danielle are getting older, but that isn’t stopping them from filming more OutDaughtered. The couple took a hiatus from the show, as they had a much-needed break. And they weren’t sure about returning. While they filmed a few episodes during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they explained to Today that the content “fell flat.”

“We were, like, confined to the living room and the kitchen pretty much,” Adam explained. “Filming a season of our show usually takes anywhere from three months to six months, tops — but during COVID, it dragged on for the better part of a year. It just started to weigh on the kids, and us.”

Adam and Danielle took time to reconnect with each other and with their kids, and now, they’re ready to share new, fresh content with their fans in 2023.

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

