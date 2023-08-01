Blayke Busby of 'OutDaughtered' fame talked about her feelings regarding heading into 7th grade in 2023. Here's what she said.

TLC’s OutDaughtered Season 9 takes fans inside the world of the Busby family in 2023. Adam and Danielle Busby stopped filming in 2021, so fans were shocked to see the couple return with their six daughters. Blayke Busby is nearly a teenager, while the Busby quints are 8 years old. Here’s what Blayke said about gearing up for seventh grade.

‘OutDaughtered’ Season 9 star Blayke Busby talked about entering 7th grade

Blayke Busby was born on April 5, 2011, making her 11-12 years old in OutDaughtered Season 9. And fans likely remember her when she was just 5 years old, as that’s when TLC began airing the series. The Busby quints were born on April 8, 2015, making them 4 years younger than their oldest sister.

Now that Blayke is nearly a teenager, a lot is bound to change around the Busby household. Recently, Adam and Danielle Busby brought their kids to speak with Houston Life about the series’ new season. And Blayke touched on getting older and entering the seventh grade in 2023.

“I’m excited,” Blayke said of starting seventh grade. “My two cousins that live here in Texas have already been through seventh grade, and they said a lot of really good things about it.”

Danielle posted about Blayke’s “luxury picnic painting party” her daughter had to celebrate her 12th birthday. “Oh, my heart! I just L.O.V.E seeing (my now) 12-year-old SMILE,” Danielle captioned her Instagram post. “She had the best birthday party today! Leave it to this Mama and Mrs. Ariel with @ann.and.axl to make a simple painting party a LUXURY PICNIC PAINTING PARTY. It could not have turned out any cuter!”

Adam and Danielle also touched on how looking back at past show episodes feels. “It’s crazy to go back and just see all the old footage and stuff,” Adam said. “I mean, it’s such a great memory to have. What a legacy it is to be able to go back and think in the future that our kids’ kids will have that and be able to see their grandfather and grandmother raising their parents.”

Danielle and Adam Busby discussed allowing her oldest daughter on social media

With Blayke Busby getting older, will Adam and Danielle Busby allow her to have social media accounts? The OutDaughtered Season 9 stars touched on the idea while speaking in an interview.

“We’ll get there when we get there,” Danielle told DailyMail.com. “I’m not there yet, so I don’t know.”

“There’s obviously a lot of things that Mom and Dad have seen and we’ve learned,” Adam added. “It’s going to take a long, slow process of just making sure that she’s able and capable and mature enough to deal with it because it’s not all just glamorous. It’s work, and you’ve also got to deal with the good and the bad. So for a teenager that’s not used to that, that’s hard.”

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

