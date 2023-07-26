​​Caitríona Balfe of 'Outlander' paid tribute to the Grammy-winning singer Sinéad O'Connor, who recently died at age 56.

​​Caitríona Balfe has shared a tribute to the late Sinéad O’Connor, who recently died at age 56. The Outlander star took to social media to mourn the Grammy-winning Irish singer, who lent her voice to an emotional rendition of the show’s theme song for season 7.

Sinéad O’Connor in 1993 | Paul Natkin/Getty Images

O’Connor’s death was announced on July 26.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” O’Connor’s family said in a statement shared with Irish public broadcaster RTE. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” No details about a cause of death were provided.

O’Connor’s first album, The Lion and the Cobra, was released in 1987. Her sophomore LP, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, came out in 1990 and featured her hit cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” In 1992, she faced severe criticism when she ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a live performance on Saturday Night Live as a protest against the Catholic Church’s cover-up of child sexual abuse.

In 2018, O’Connor converted to Islam and began using the name Shuhada Sadaqat. In 2021, she released a memoir, Rememberings, where she reflected on her troubled childhood with her abusive mother, her experiences with fame, and her mental health struggles.

O’Connor, who was married four times, is survived by three children.

Caitríona Balfe of ‘Outlander’ celebrates Sinéad O’Connor

Tributes to O’Connor poured in on social media after her death was announced. One came from Outlander’s Balfe. O’Connor recorded a version of the show’s theme, “The Skye Boat Song,” that is heard in the currently airing season 7.

“I hope you are at peace … and with your baby boy,” Balfe wrote. (O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane died by suicide in 2022.) “Thank you for sharing your soul with us and soothing us with your incredible voice beautiful Sinéad. RIP.”

“So lucky to have been graced by her legendary presence in the Outlander world!” replied the official Outlander Instagram account.

Balfe previously sang O’Connor’s praises when it was announced she’d sing the show’s memorable theme song in its seventh season.

“There are few women as iconic as ⁦@SineadOConnor⁩ I grew up wanting to emulate her, wore docs, shaved my head + wished I had the courage to speak truth to power as she did,” she tweeted in February 2023. “Now I play another fierce, fearless woman on a show, and the two worlds collide.”

Outlander composer Bear McCreary said he was “gutted” to learn of O’Connor’s death.

“She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious,” he tweeted. “She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete. We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet's YouTube channel.