‘Outlast’: Jill Post About Being ‘Drug Through the Mud’ and an ‘Inspiration’

One of the most controversial players of Netflix’s Outlast is getting polarizing reactions. Jill Ashock responded to the backlash and those who admire her skills.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Outlast season 1.]

Jill Ashock on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

Why are ‘Outlast’ fans angry at Jill Ashock?

The Netflix show had 16 survivalists break into four teams and try to last in the Alaska wilderness. They could quit at any time and the one rule is everyone had to be in a team to be in the running for the $1 million prize.

Some camps focused on finding food and water to survive. Camp Alpha broke the norm by trying to push out other competitors. Camp Delta had Dawn Nelson and Joel Huntgate remaining. Ashock, Amber Asay, and Justin Court had the plan to steal their sleeping bags to force them to quit. They were successful and the duo slept that night at risk of getting hypothermia. The camp quit the game the next day.

Other players were shocked by this. Javier Colón and Brian Kahrs on Camp Bravo were incredibly disgusted. Kahrs quit leaving Colón alone. Colón tried to take a stand against them but was forced to leave the game.

Jill claims someone told her being ‘drug through the mud’ comes with being inspiring

The private investigator is aware of how fans feel about her game strategy. But it looks like her actions are good for business.

She posted on Instagram on March 15, “I just secured a contract with the biggest law firm in the United States. And I quote…’the world needs more people determined to be brave at all costs. No matter what the consequences are. Your willingness to see the opportunity and still maintain your integrity by picking your friend over $1 million dollars has impressed us. You can’t become an inspiration to the world, without being drug through the mud, burned at the stake, or nailed to the Cross!’”

“Completely amazed at the separation of our world,” read the caption. “As they try to take me down, they are building an empire of a stronger woman than I ever even knew I was. Complete opposite opinions. A division of human beings as we have never before seen. Love vs Hate! Both proving to be equally strong, but as we see in Outlast, we know which one prevails in the end. And as far as I am concerned, no amount of money will ever be worth more than love. @24_evolution ‘I will always choose her.’”

Jill tells ‘Outlast’ haters when things hit the fan, they’d want to be with her

Jill Ashock and Amber Asay on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

Ashock has also addressed angry viewers directly. In an Instagram video with Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel,” playing as she talks to the camera.

“Good morning,” she said. “I just wanted to take a few minutes to address what’s going on out there on social media regarding my appearance on Netflix’s new show Outlast. And I just want to tell you guys, if you keep trolling me and you keep increasing my followers and you keep giving me all of this attention to build my popularity with the world, I mean, at least all the preppers are going to know where to come if an apocalypse hits. Because you know, when the sh*t hits the fan, every one of you guys would want to be on my team. Obviously.”

Ashock and Asay finished the game but lost to Camp Charlie. It looks like they stand by their decisions.