‘Outlast’: Nick Radner Would Like to Punch Fans Who Say the Show Is Fake

The Netflix series Outlast challenges 16 individuals to survive in the Alaskan wilderness. The competitors must team up and try to outlast the other groups. The men and women competing on Outlast faced illness, freezing temperatures, and frequent hunger pains. Contestant Nick Radner doesn’t have a lot of patience for viewers who say the show is fake.

Nick Radner | Netflix

‘Outlast’ fans wonder if the show is fake

With any reality TV show, there are some viewers who will say that the show is fake. Outlast is no exception. Fans can’t help but wonder if the competitors really survived for so long in the Alaskan wilderness.

One Reddit user wrote that the Netflix series is “horribly scripted. You can actually see part of a boat in the shot right next to the guy when he is swimming across the river.”

“I’m convinced they didn’t even sleep out there. 24+ days and everyone’s teeth stayed white and clean. How were they washing themselves with temperatures like that and not mentioning anything about hygiene?” another viewer chimed in.

When you play a game with no rules, then you'll do whatever it takes to come out on top.



Outlast is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/cLO3aUG3ME — Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2023

Nick Radner assures viewers that the show is real

While it’s possible that aspects of the show were tweaked and edited to add more drama, Nick Radner, one of the Outlast winners, assures viewers that the difficulties they endured could not be more real.

“Every day, we were getting more and more starved out,” Nick revealed to Netflix Tudum. “If anyone watches the show and says it isn’t real, I’m going to go to their house and punch them in the face. It was real.”

In fact, Outlast executive producer Grant Kahler told Netflix Tudum that the Alaskan wilderness was even more brutal than the cameras showed. “The show doesn’t do it justice, how awful it is,” Kahler explained.

“The first week, it was 35 degrees and raining every day — truly the most awful environment to try and be in. You can’t get dry. Your feet stay wet for weeks. You can’t light a fire… and of course, there’s the bears.”

Jill Ashock calls out the show’s editing

Although the grueling nature of Outlast doesn’t appear to be fake, one contestant has been vocal about the way the show was edited. Jill Aschock became one of the show’s “villains” after stealing Delta Team’s sleeping bags and resorting to other dastardly deeds.

However, the private investigator hinted on Instagram that the true story didn’t make the cut. “Man, these guys worked hard getting a ton of footage the world will never see!” Jill wrote on an Instagram post with a photo of the Outlast camera crew.

“Our survival skills, the constructions, the TRUE villains!!! My heart breaks for them, and all of their hard work shelved away from a world that really needed to see the whole story.”

All episodes of Outlast are currently streaming on Netflix.