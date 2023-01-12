Pamela Anderson’s Sons Want Their Mother to ‘Take Back Her Life’ in Netflix Documentary ‘Pamela: A Love Story’

Pamela Anderson is looking to “be the hero” of her “life story” in a new Netflix documentary, Pamela: a love story. This film chronicles a life that has made tabloid news since Pamela first donned her red Baywatch bathing suit. In the documentary, she will tell her side of the stories that made her a sensation for the first time. She’s encouraged to do so by her sons Brandon and Dylan, who can’t wait for their mother to “take back her life and story.”

Pamela Anderson | Netflix

What is ‘Pamela: A Love Story’ about?

According to an official Netflix press statement, the documentary is “an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells. Pamela, a love story, follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actor, activist, and doting mother.”

“I’m not the damsel in distress,” Anderson says in the teaser. But, “I put myself in crazy situations and survived them.”

Pamela Anderson’s sons Brandon and Dylan can’t wait for her to ‘take back her life story’

In the comments section of an Instagram post where Anderson promoted the new documentary along with Netflix, her sons Dylan and Brandon supported their mother. Their father is Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

Dylan wrote, “Love you and beyond proud of you! It’s time to take back your life and story.” Brandon penned, “I can’t wait for the world to finally meet you.”

Anderson was prompted to share her side of her life story after the Hulu series Pam & Tommy exploded. The Hulu series shared a fictionalized version of events based on a 2014 article by Rolling Stone.

The eight-episode series basis was Anderson and Lee’s stolen sex tape that became one of the most profitable videos in adult film history. However, the stolen tape reportedly generated over $75 million in sales in its first year alone, reported The Washington Post. Anderson did not receive any money from the profits. She also did not consent to or sign off on the Hulu series.

Pamela Anderson will ‘talk about anything’ in a new Netflix documentary

Pamela Anderson photographed in rehearsals for her Broadway debut in ‘Chicago’ | Netflix

Therefore, alongside Emmy-nominated documentarian Ryan White, Anderson bared her soul. But he told Vanity Fair Anderson answered all questions. “From the very beginning, she was like, ‘You can ask me anything. I will talk about anything. I will be nothing but honest with you about it all.’”

This honesty includes details regarding her five marriages, life in the spotlight, and the courage to venture outside her comfort zone, playing Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Anderson was offered the role a decade earlier but declined to stay home and raise her sons, teenagers at the time.

White revealed that Brandon and Dylan were the driving force behind the project. Per Vanity Fair, they told Anderson to “tell her story on her own terms.”

“They adore their mother and hate seeing her story being told by other people in a way that they don’t feel is authentic to who she is. Pamela, by nature, is an incredibly open and honest person. That’s perhaps why Pamela’s gotten burned a lot in her life, but I also think it’s what’s so lovable and infectious about her,” White concluded.