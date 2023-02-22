‘Party Down’ Revival: All of the References to the Original Series In the Trailer

Starz recently dropped a trailer for the highly anticipated cult-comedy TV revival Party Down. Much of the original cast returned for the revival, led by Adam Scott, who reprised his role as failed actor Henry Pollard. Of course, many of his old friends are along for the ride, as well as some new ones.

“Party Down” cast members (L-R) Ryan Hansen, Lizzy Caplan, Martin Starr, Adam Scott and Ken Marino attend the AFI Awards 2009 luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel on January 15, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The first two seasons aired in 2009 and 2010 on Starz. The show features a cast of Hollywood hopefuls working for a Los Angeles catering team while pursuing their dreams. Season 3 kicks off ten years later, where a reunion allows fans to see which characters made it big and which didn’t. But it wouldn’t be a revival without lots of callbacks. And the trailer reveals a few.

The ‘Party Down’ revival returns with its famous catchphrase

Are we having fun yet? Well, it looks like the gang on Party Down isn’t! Fans of the show will be happy to hear that all these years later, Henry still gets recognized for his infamous beer commercial catchphrase. However, now in his 40s, the question further emphasizes his failure as an actor and stagnant career.

The phrase came into play in the pilot episode, when Henry takes a job as a bartender at Party Down catering. He had previously left to become an actor, but the beer commercial was his only notable gig.

Lydia Dunfree is still the tactical momager living vicariously through her daughter

Portrayed by Megan Mullally, Lydia Dunfree joined the cast in Party Down Season 2. Unlike the others, she’s learning to navigate the Hollywood scene and help her 13-year-old daughter Escapade (now played by Liv Hewson) achieve stardom.

A decade later, Lydia still lives vicariously through her daughter while simultaneously managing her career. No longer naive about the industry, fans can expect more of Lydia’s dark humor to surface as Mullally portrays the momager from hell.

Roman DeBeers goes meta by referencing the time skip

Party Down wouldn’t be the same without Roman DeBeers’ cynical humor. Played by Martin Starr, the trailer shows the pretentious screenwriter commenting about the show’s sudden cancelation after just two seasons. In the clip, Roman is working behind the bar when he tells Henry, “See ya in 12 years.” This nod to fans of the original series likely won’t be the only meta-reference made throughout the season.

What we know about the ‘Party Down’ revival based on the trailer

The Party Down trailer depicts the crew’s lives in various stages of chaos as they come together for an unplanned reunion that ultimately gets them back into their pink catering bowties. Most of the show’s stars returned for Season 3, including Scott, Mullally, Starr, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, and Ryan Hansen.

Unfortunately, Lizzy Caplan, who played comedian Casey Klein, is missing from the revival, as scheduling conflicts made it impossible for her to film. However, some familiar faces joined the cast, including Jennifer Garner, James Marsden, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao.

Party Down Season 3 will debut on Starz at midnight on February 24.