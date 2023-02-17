The ‘Party Down’ Revival Trailer Reveals Guest Stars, Returning Cast, and Premiere Date

When the trailer for the next season of Party Down was released, fans got a good look at what they can expect from the revival. In addition to hilarious scenes with the original cast, the trailer showed the long list of guest stars who will appear in the Starz show.

What was ‘Party Down’ about?

Party Down aired from 2009-10 on Starz and followed an LA catering company. The series boasted a cast that included actors like Adam Scott, Lizzy Caplan, Jane Lynch, Jennifer Coolidge, and Megan Mullally.

Party Down stars Lizzy Caplan, Adam Scott, Martin Starr, and Ryan Hanson in 2010 | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The show was critically acclaimed but had low ratings. Many thought Party Down was also canceled after losing Lynch to Glee, where she played Coach Sue Sylvester, and Scott to Parks and Recreation, where he starred as Ben Wyatt.

A ‘Party Down’ revival has been in the works for years

A revival was in the works for years. In 2012, Mullally revealed that John Enbom, Party Down’s creator, was writing a movie sequel to the show. She said she’d be a part of it. Cast member Martin Starr refuted these claims, telling Movieline that there was “nothing official” in the works.

Party Down fans were starting to give up hope that there would be any continuation of the show. However, in 2021, it was announced that a six-part revival series was in the works at Starz.

Which original ‘Party Down’ cast members are returning?

Most of the original cast are returning for the new season, including Scott, Ken Marino, Lynch, Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Mullally. Caplan was not able to return due to scheduling conflicts.

The new trailer gave some hints about new actors that are joining the cast. Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao were added as series regulars, while James Marsden was cast in a recurring role.

High-profile ‘Party Down’ guest stars include comedy stars like Quinta Brunson and Nick Offerman

Party Down will also feature a lot of famous guest stars, including Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman, Ki Hong Lee, Saturday Night Live’s Bobby Moynihan, Dan Bakkedahl, Liv Hewson, Judy Reyes, and Calum Worthy.

Jennifer Coolidge in Party Down is underrated // omg new Party Down drops so soon gimme gimme plz pic.twitter.com/EHpWmEFqHM — kate killet (@katekillet) February 6, 2023

The ‘Party Down’ revival picks up 10 years after the show ended

Not much is known about the plot of the revival series, but the trailer gave fans a few hints. The series takes place 10 years after the show ended. Most of the original Party Down Catering crew have moved on with their lives. When the group has a surprise reunion, they start working the LA party circuit again, from house parties to proms.

The Party Down revival will debut at midnight on Friday, February 24 on the Starz app and streaming platforms. It will also premiere on the Starz channel at 9 PM ET that same day.