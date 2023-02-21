Adam Scott’s ‘Parks and Rec’ Character Came up WIth the Idea for ‘Severance’

Adam Scott is known for his comedic roles. So his Apple TV+ show Severance is darker than some fans expected. One eagle-eyed viewer recently pointed out that Scott might have drawn some inspiration for Severance from his beloved Parks and Recreation role as Ben Wyatt. Here’s how the two connect:

Adam Scott’s big break came from his ‘Parks and Recreation’ role

Scott was just 21 when he started acting. The Santa Cruz, California native scored roles in shows like Boy Meets World, Party of Five, and Veronica Mars, and movies like The Aviator, Monster-in-Law, and Knocked Up. The actor’s big break came in 2010 when he scored a starring role on The Office creators Greg Daniels and Mike Schur’s sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Scott played Ben Wyatt, a smart but awkward accountant who works with small-town governments to cut spending. Fans of the show loved Ben, especially as the character became more fleshed out. Viewers loved his passion for board games and sci-fi and his dislike of a miniature pony all his friends adore.

Viewers also loved Ben’s romance with the main character Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler. The pair initially clashed over their views on government spending but eventually started a relationship and got married.

A viral TikTok points out Adam Scott’s ‘Parks and Rec’ character seemingly invented the concept behind ‘Severance’

A recent Tiktok clip of an interaction between Ben and Leslie went viral when the creator made an observation about the connection between Parks and Rec and Severance.

“Maybe it would be good to keep our home life and our work life separate,” Scott, as Ben, says to Leslie. He suggests only talking about work (both characters work at Pawnee City Hall) only when they are at work as a way of avoiding too much tension in their relationship.

The TikTok creator captioned the video “Ben Wyatt inventing Severance,” referring to Scott’s latest project. Severance explores the idea of truly separating work and home life. While this idea doesn’t work out for Ben and Leslie, it is seemingly perfect for the characters on Severance.

‘Severance’ explores the idea of truly separating work and home

Severance tells the story of a biotechnology company, Lumon Industries, that has created a procedure that can selectively wipe memories. In this case, the memories someone has from a workday can be erased once they clock out, and vice versa.

#SAGAwards nominee profile: Adam Scott ('Severance') can win twice for first season https://t.co/6nnZCYwa82 — Gold Derby (@GoldDerby) February 13, 2023

Scott plays Mark S., who is part of Lumon’s “severance” program. When he leaves work, he returns to being Mark Scout, a former history professor grieving the loss of his wife Gemma.

Will ‘Severance’ get a second season?

Severance is extremely popular and has already been renewed for a second season.

The Apple TV+ drama received Golden Globes nominations for Best Television Series – Drama and Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Scott). The Emmy Awards also nominated it for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Scott) and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Ben Stiller).