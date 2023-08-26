There is a lot more to Sir Paul McCartney than just being a member of The Beatles, here are some interesting facts even his biggest fans may not know.

When you think of Paul McCartney, you likely imagine a charismatic Beatle, an iconic singer-songwriter, and a legend in the music world. However, beyond the spotlight and the fame, there’s much more to McCartney’s story.

From his unconventional name choice to his surprising early struggles, McCartney’s journey is filled with captivating anecdotes. Here are 15 interesting facts that you probably don’t know about McCartney’s life and career.

1. Paul McCartney isn’t actually his real name

Beatles fans might be surprised to learn that McCartney actually goes by his middle name, not his first name. Originally named James after his father, his family decided to call him Paul to avoid any potential mix-ups. The name stuck, and the rest is pretty much history.

Interestingly, “James McCartney” doesn’t quite have that same Beatles ring to it.

2. The Beatles singer bombed at choir auditions

While Sir Paul is undeniably one of the globe’s most adored vocalists, his path to success had its fair share of hurdles. Surprisingly, there was a time when he didn’t quite excel in singing.

As a young boy, he faced disappointment not once, but twice during choir auditions. Nevertheless, fate had its way, and eventually, McCartney found himself as a member of the choir.

3. Paul McCartney played the trumpet first

McCartney is primarily recognized for his proficiency with the guitar and bass, but his musical journey began with a different instrument altogether—the trumpet.

His first instrument was a birthday gift from his father, who also happened to be a trumpet player. However, being drawn to the world of rock and roll, McCartney soon realized the limitations of the trumpet and ultimately focused on the guitar.

4. The iconic songwriter’s mother passed when he was only 14 years old

During his teenage years, McCartney faced significant hardships. When he was just 14 years old, his mother, who worked as a nurse, died during a breast cancer surgery.

This unfortunate event left McCartney and his brother in the care of their father, who had to navigate the challenges of raising them on his own. McCartney shared a tragic past with John Lennon, who also lost his mom.

5. The interesting history behind the singer’s beard

When it came to the recording and filming of the ‘Let It Be’ album and movie, McCartney stood out as the sole Beatle sporting a beard. Ironically, the opposite was true when the iconic ‘Abbey Road’ album was recorded that same year.

The contrast in facial hair choices among the band members adds an intriguing twist to their visual representation during those significant musical milestones.

6. The Beatles legend’s future wife watched him in concert

The renowned Beatles concert on August 15, 1965, at Shea Stadium in New York witnessed the presence of both Linda Eastman and Barbara Bach. Little did anyone know at the time, Eastman would eventually become McCartney’s wife, while Bach would tie the knot with Ringo Starr.

It’s intriguing how such a significant event in Beatles history unknowingly laid the foundation for these future relationships.

7. The songwriter gave his bandmates the cold shoulder at his wedding

In 1969, when McCartney exchanged with Eastman, none of his fellow bandmates made the cut for the invite list. Despite it being an intimate ceremony, one would have anticipated McCartney extending an invitation to the guys, particularly Lennon.

However, the wedding happened during a tumultuous period when the band hadn’t officially disbanded yet, but tensions were running high within their relationships.

8. The musician is actually left-handed

McCartney is left-handed, a fact that led to some issues when he was learning the guitar. However, he persevered and ultimately discovered a solution.

Realizing that he had to restring the instrument and play it in reverse, essentially upside down, he adapted to make it work for him. Thankfully, his persistence paid off, allowing him to overcome this hurdle and continue honing his musical talents.

9. The hit song ‘Mother Mary’ wasn’t a religious reference

In the famous song “Let It Be,” the reference to “Mother Mary” may not be about a religious figure as commonly perceived. Instead, it holds a deeply personal meaning for McCartney.

It symbolizes his own mother, Mary, who had passed away a decade prior. McCartney had a significant dream where his mother visited him and offered valuable guidance. This powerful dream served as an inspiration to the hit song.

10. How much money the legendary singer makes on Christmas every year

During the month of December, it’s nearly impossible to go anywhere without encountering the festive tune of “Wonderful Christmastime.” As a result, the song garners substantial royalties, estimated to range from $400,000 to $600,000 annually.

Considering this consistent income, it’s safe to assume that McCartney has amassed at least $16 million from this single song alone since it came out.

11. He went solo before his iconic band broke up

Before the Beatles officially disbanded, McCartney embarked on his first independent endeavor. This occurred years prior and involved composing the soundtrack for the 1966 film, The Family Way, which featured Hayley Mills.

Despite the soundtrack’s lack of chart success, the music garnered recognition and acclaim, receiving the prestigious Ivor Novello Award. This marked a notable achievement for McCartney in his solo pursuit, demonstrating his talent beyond the realm of the Beatles.

12. He has more chart-toppers than John Lennon

This one only holds true when considering the charts in the United States. Undoubtedly, McCartney and Lennon formed an unparalleled songwriting duo, but individually, they both crafted numerous chart-topping hits.

In the U.S., McCartney boasts an impressive 32 number-one hits, surpassing Lennon’s 26. However, when it comes to the UK, Lennon takes the lead with 29 number ones, while McCartney closely follows with 28.

13. The British singer once got deported from Germany

During their time in Hamburg, McCartney and drummer Pete Best were deported for a rather strange incident. They accidentally set a condom on fire while moving their belongings, causing minor damage to the building.

Despite the baseless accusation of arson, the two were thrown out of the country. Thankfully, they returned the following spring after paying some minor deportation fees.

14. He took Steve Jobs to court multiple times

Back in 1968, McCartney and his fellow Beatles bandmates launched a business called Apple Corps. The venture was a global record label and holding company, which shared a similar name to Steve Jobs’ Apple Computer empire.

The two sides battled it out in court numerous times over the overlapping trademark rights. Following their legal battles, McCartney and Jobs developed a friendship, ultimately resulting in the Beatles granting permission to offer their catalog on the iTunes store.

15. The British songwriter performed for astronauts in space

In the mid-200s, McCartney accomplished something truly remarkable by becoming the first musician to broadcast live music to space. During one of his concerts in Anaheim, he had a special moment where he delivered a live wake-up call to the astronauts on the International Space Station.

The captivating broadcast featured an engaging conversation between McCartney and the astronauts, along with two songs, including the uplifting tune “Good Day Sunshine.”