The Beatles‘ A Hard Day’s Night promoted the stereotype of Paul McCartney as a carefree guy. Subsequently, Paul was asked how he felt about the film. Notably, the Hard Day’s Night soundtrack produced three top 20 singles in the United States.

Paul McCartney didn’t mind the vibe of The Beatles’ ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ while making it

During a 1974 interview with Rolling Stone, Paul was asked about the way A Hard Day’s Night portrayed The Beatles. The interviewer said the film reduced The Beatles to stereotypes, with John Lennon as the thinker, Ringo Starr as the loner, and Paul as a happy-go-lucky guy. Paul was asked if this bothered him.

“No, I didn’t mind it,” he replied. “No, no; I still don’t. I was in a film. I don’t care what they picture me as. So far as I’m concerned I’m just doing a job in a film. If the film calls for me to be a cheerful chap, well, great; I’ll be a cheerful chap.”

Paul McCartney said his attitude towards the press was unlike the other Beatles’

Paul reflected on his happy-go-lucky image. “It does seem to have fallen in my role to be kind of a bit more that than others,” he said. “I was always known in the Beatle thing as being the one who would kind of sit the press down and say, ‘Hello, how are you? Do you want a drink?’ and make them comfortable.

“I guess that’s me,” Paul added. “My family loop was like that. So I kind of used to do that, plus a little more polished than I might normally have done, but you’re aware you’re talking to the press. You want a good article, don’t you, so you don’t want to go sluggin’ the guys off.” Paul revealed he wasn’t ashamed of any aspect of his career.

How ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ and its most famous singles performed on the pop charts

The soundtrack for A Hard Day’s Night was a huge hit. It was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 14 weeks, staying on the chart for 56 weeks in total. The record produced two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles: “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Can’t Buy Me Love.” Another song from the record, “And I Love Her,” became a top 20 single, reaching No. 12.

The Official Charts Company reports A Hard Day’s Night reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom and lasted on the chart for 39 weeks. Upon rerelease, the soundtrack peaked at No. 30 and remained on the chart for seven weeks. In the U.K., “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Can’t Buy Me Love” reached No. 1. Meanwhile, “And I Love Her” did not chart there.

A Hard Day’s Night is one of the most influential rock ‘n’ roll movies ever and Paul was fine with how it portrayed him.