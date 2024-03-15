The former Beatles bassist left a token for the King of Rock and Roll that he could use 'in heaven.'

Elvis Presley‘s Graceland visitors regularly leave tokens at the King of Rock and Roll’s gravesite. Many items, from teddy bears to flowers, have been placed upon Presley’s grave. However, when Paul McCartney visited the rock and roll icon’s home, he left a touching tribute behind. Here are all the details.

What was the tribute Paul McCartney placed at Elvis Presley’s grave?

Paul McCartney visited Elvis Presley’s Graceland home in 2013. He toured the premises, seeing how the King of Rock and Roll lived during the almost 20 years he occupied the Memphis estate.

All Graceland tours end at the Meditation Garden. This is where Presley, his father Vernon, his mother Gladys, and grandmother Minnie May are buried. In 2020, Presley’s grandson Benjamin Keough was interred opposite his grave, followed by his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 2023.

During this moment, McCartney, just like thousands of Presley fans before him, placed a small tribute on the King of Rock and Roll’s grave. He shared the moment on X.

In the caption, McCartney wrote, “Paying Respects out there at Graceland.” McCartney held a small blue guitar pick in his hand, which he left on Presley’s grave. Elvis.com.au reported that the Beatles bassist said it was “so Elvis can play in heaven.”

Paul McCartney was allowed to tune Elvis Presley’s guitar

During the visit, which was held on Sunday, May 26, 2013, Paul McCartney made his first-ever visit to Elvis Presley’s Graceland. Along with the standard tour, McCartney was allowed an off-limits glimpse inside the Graceland Archives.

McCartney was allowed to tune Presley’s 1956 Gibson J200 guitar, which was kept in the archives. The archives staff regularly maintains these guitars.

During this titular moment, Elvis.com.au reported that McCartney tuned the instrument while humming the 1957 tune “Loving You.” This moment was undoubtedly a full-circle event for McCartney, who first met Presley in 1965.

Paul McCartney first met Elvis Presley in the mid-1960s

Paul McCartney’s first meeting with Elvis Presley was alongside his Beatles bandmates John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison. The group visited Presley at his California home, 525 Perugia Way in Bel Air, California, where he lived with wife Priscilla Presley.

The Beatles sat on a sofa next to Elvis, who had the television on, with no sound or music playing in the background. The band appeared to be star-struck by the King of Rock and Roll, and everyone remained silent.

Elvis reportedly told the band if they were going just to sit and stare at him, he was going to bed. This comment broke the ice, and Presley, McCartney, and Lennon soon jammed together.

Harrison reportedly went outside, and since no drums were available, Starr went to play pool. The entire jam session lasted 45 minutes.

As teenagers, The Beatles, especially John Lennon, were strongly influenced by Elvis Presley. They started wearing their hair slicked back like Elvis, admiring his rebelliousness, appeal to women, and musical talent.