Paul Rudd Shares Which Popular Food Gets Him ‘a Little Weirded Out Sometimes’

Paul Rudd recently sat down alongside Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania co-star Jonathan Majors for an interview. The actor revealed why he ate cauliflower instead of hot wings during an appearance on Hot Ones.

Paul Rudd’s viral appearance on ‘Hot Ones’ launched a popular meme

Three years ago, Rudd appeared on the popular online talk show Hot Ones, where celebrities sit down with host Sean Evans and attempt to answer his questions while trying to withstand the heat from the intense hot wings.

Like most of the videos, Rudd’s episode went viral — specifically, when Rudd said, “Hey, look at us. Who would’ve thought?” The soundbite soon became a meme, with people reposting photos and videos of the moment.

Why Paul Rudd ate cauliflower on ‘Hot Ones’ instead of chicken wings

However, another part of the Hot Ones episode caught people’s attention, and Rudd finally answered the questions during a WIRED “Autocomplete Interview” with Majors. His co-star read off the question, “Why did Paul Rudd eat cauliflower?”

After a bit of confusion at the question, Rudd replied, “Oh, was it for Hot Ones? In Hot Ones, I didn’t eat the chicken wings. I ate cauliflower because I want to support vegetarians. I think it’s a cool thing.”

The actor then added, “Plus, sometimes I get a little weirded out with chicken wings.” Majors looked confused by Rudd’s answer, but the two co-stars moved on to the next question without more explanation.

The diet Paul Rudd followed to get in shape for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Rudd might have wanted to support vegetarianism during his appearance on Hot Ones, but the actor doesn’t always refrain from eating meat. During an interview with Men’s Health, he shared his diet while getting in shape for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“I get up and I have a cup of coffee, and then I do cardio before I eat anything,” Rudd detailed. “I never would’ve done that before [Ant-Man]… I’ve learned so much about how my body reacts to foods, how it reacts to exercise, and where I’m happiest and how much it affects me mentally.”

So, what does Rudd eat? He told the outlet he eats eggs daily, and lots of salmon and protein shakes. While some might find a restrictive diet like this torture, the actor said that he found the routine “comforting.”

The actor says sleep is ‘the most important part of training’

Paul Rudd | Gareth Cattermole / Staff

As for the rest of his fitness regime, Rudd says there’s one important thing that more people should focus on when it comes to getting in shape.

“People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?'” Rudd laughed. “The most important part of training is sleep. People will set their alarm and then sleep for four hours and they’ll get up so that they can train. They’re doing themselves a disservice. If you can somehow get eight hours of sleep . . .”