‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Star Kathryn Newton Reveals Secret Project Related to Her Vintage Toy Obsession

Kathryn Newton makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The actor has a huge superhero career ahead of her. But she also has a secret project in the works related to her vintage toy obsession.

Kathryn Newton plays Cassie Lang in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Kathryn Newton attends Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Newton has been making strides in the entertainment industry for over a decade. She started her career as a child actor, appearing in shows like All My Children, Gary Unmarried, Mad Men, and Dog With a Blog.

Many know her for her roles in Big Little Lies and Supernatural. But she’s also starred in several other popular projects, including Freaky, Little Women, The Society, Bad Teacher, and Paranormal Activity 4. Newton also starred in the award-winning films Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The 26-year-old now appears in the MCU. She portrays Cassie Lang, the daughter of titular hero Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Cassie was portrayed by young actor Abby Ryder Fortson in the first two Ant-Man movies. And the role was briefly taken on by Emma Furhmann in Avengers: Endgame.

Newton is expected to reprise the role for multiple upcoming MCU projects, including Secret Wars. In Marvel comics, her character is a superhero who goes by the names Stinger and Stature. So there is a good chance Newton’s Cassie will don a mask and super-suit in future projects.

Kathryn Newton loves Barbies and has a related secret project in the works

In a recent appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Newton talked about her role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and then shared some details about a personal obsession. The actor revealed that she enjoys collecting Barbies. And she hinted she’s working on something related to the toy dolls.

Actor Kathryn Newton @kathrynnewton talks to Hoda and Jenna about her role as Paul Rudd’s daughter in “#AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania,” shares why she didn’t (and couldn’t) tell anyone she landed the role, and bonds with Jenna over their love of Barbies. pic.twitter.com/GJmI7za8fB — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 13, 2023

“I love them,” Newton admitted. “I collect them.” Then, she dropped the bomb. “I have a project coming out soon that’s going to be about Barbie. [It’s] insane.”

When the hosts asked Newton if the project she was referring to is the upcoming Barbie movie, the actor kept mum. “I can’t tell you anything about it,” she confessed.

The ‘Barbie’ movie cast includes Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

The upcoming Barbie movie is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023. The film stars Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie in the lead role as Barbie.

It’s based on a classic toy line created by Mattel and is a live-action adaptation of the iconic doll. The movie will follow Barbie as she heads out into the real world after she’s banished from Barbieland for looking imperfect.

Barbie comes from writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, with Gerwig also serving as director. The star-studded cast includes Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Helen Mirren, Nicola Coughlan, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Rhea Pearlman, Alexandra Shipp, and Ritu Arya.

The Barbie movie release date is July 21, 2023. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.