Pedro Pascal Reveals The Funny Reason His Family Doesn’t Watch Movies With Him

Pedro Pascal first burst onto the scene as Oberyn Martell in the iconic series Game of Thrones. His popularity took off from there. From his role as the laconic Din Djarin/The Mandalorian in The Mandalorian to his most recent leading role as Joel in the video game adaptation The Last of Us, Pascal is easily one of the hottest stars in Hollywood. Even though he is thirsted over online by millions of fans, to his family, he’s just another member of the crew. And in a recent interview, Pascal admitted that his family doesn’t like watching movies with him for a very funny reason.

Pedro Pascal is a popular subject on the internet these days

Pedro Pascal attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Pascal isn’t new to the entertainment industry. In fact, he’s been acting in film and television for nearly two decades. However, after his big breakout role in Game of Thrones, he discovered a whole new world of possibilities — landing some high-profile roles. Even as he started earning new fans as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, Pascal was becoming the internet’s new obsession.

These days, Pascal is all over social sites like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest, with thousands of fans creating clips and thirsty video essays to his charm and appeal. As the internet’s new “daddy,” he has established himself as not just a talented actor, but a certified pop culture phenomenon as well.

Why did Pedro Pascal say his family won’t watch movies with him?

Pedro Pascal is a huge star, but to his family, he can be annoying from time to time. In a March 9 interview with Sean Evans for an episode of Hot Ones, Pascal dished on why his family doesn’t like watching movies with him. “It’s a terrible thing, in my experience, being such a consumer of movies and television and being…such a little fanboy,” Pascal mused, noting that he loves to share behind-the-scenes information with anyone who will listen — which makes him a terrible movie-watching partner.

“Now, because of the context, my family wants to kill me so much of the time because I’m just like ‘that’s mud all over his body, he’s freezing. Oh my gosh, that’s so cool, that’s a lot of blood.'” Pascal told Evans “I’m so hyper-aware about what the crew and the cast is going through, and everyone wants to kill me. I’m like, ‘those shoes…give blisters.'”

Pedro Pascal is in 2 hot shows right now

For Pascal fans, there are plenty of recent opportunities to see him in action. The actor memorably played apocalypse survivor Joel in the all-new HBO series The Last of Us, which is now streaming on the platform. He’s also back as Din Djarin in the brand-new third season of The Mandalorian, the acclaimed Star Wars series on Disney+.

Not long after it debuted, HBO renewed The Last of Us for a second season. Even as Pascal is making the rounds promoting The Mandalorian, he’s preparing to get back to work on the second season of the video game adaptation. It could start filming soon.

In a recent interview with Collider, Pascal was asked if he will be starting soon on the second season, to which the actor replied “In the year 2023? Oh, what season are we in now? We’re getting into spring? Yes, there is a chance. Yes.” It seems like Pascal’s hot streak is still going strong and will be for quite some time!