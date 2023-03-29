Penn Badgley’s Discomfort Filming Sex Scenes Increased Now That He’s Older Than Many of His Romantic Interests

Penn Badgley discussed what it’s like filming sex scenes for Netflix’s You, and his comments have shed new light on what it’s like for male actors in the industry. While some may consider it just part of the job, Badgley disagrees, calling that aspect of his work “very disturbing.”

Penn Badgley wishes he didn’t have sex scenes

Badgley, who plays Joe Goldberg on Netflix’s beloved psychological thriller You, recently opened up to Variety about what he considers a major pitfall of acting. Despite filming his fair share of sex scenes throughout his career, they still make him uncomfortable.

“There’s almost nothing I could say with more consecration. That aspect of Hollywood has always been very disturbing to me — and that aspect of the job, that mercurial boundary — has always been something that I actually don’t want to play with at all.”

As Joe Goldberg, Badgley plays a serial killer who becomes fixated on the women he meets, often entering a volatile relationship that ends with their death. Understandably, the role requires him to do more sex scenes than most, something he feared would interfere with his marriage.

“My fidelity in my relationship. It’s important to me. And actually, it was one of the reasons that I initially wanted to turn the role down. I didn’t tell anybody that. But that is why.”

Penn Badgley’s wife encouraged him to take the role in ‘You’

If not for his wife, fans likely wouldn’t have seen Badgley in what has become an iconic role for the actor. He married musician Domino Kirke-Badgley in 2017, just a year before You aired on Netflix. According to Badgley, his wife encouraged him to take the role, stating, “I wasn’t going to listen to anyone more than her.”

Since the show took off, Badgley discussed his discomfort filming sex scenes with You’s showrunner, Sera Gamble. The actor praised her for having a “really positive response, and they came back with a phenomenal reduction” for Season 4.

“I’m always very practical. I said I know it can’t be none, because there’s something coded into the DNA of the show, and I signed the contract, and so it is what it is, but as little as possible would be my preference.”

Viewers may have noticed fewer sex scenes in the show’s latest season, a decision that hasn’t impacted the storyline at all. Badgley filmed his intimate scenes in season 4 with his clothes on.

Penn Badgley points out the age gap between him and his onscreen partners

While describing his discomfort with filming sex scenes, Badgley also points out the increasing age gap between him and his onscreen romantic partners. It “didn’t used to be the case,” he said, referring to his role as Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl. When the show premiered in 2007, Badgley was in his early twenties and filmed most of his sex scenes with actresses the same age.

However, these days the actor noticed a larger age gap between him and the actresses he works with. Elizabeth Lail, for example, who played Guinevere Beck in season 1 of You, is six years his junior. Victoria Pedretti, who played Love Quinn, is eight years younger, and Tati Gabrielle, who played Marienne Bellamy in Season 3, is almost ten years younger than Badgley.

Understandably, this makes filming sex scenes even more uncomfortable for the actor.

Showrunners seem to have improved this aspect in Season 4 as well. Charlotte Ritchie, who plays Joe’s latest love interest Kate Galvin, is a more age-appropriate partner, just three years younger than Badgley.

Season 4 of You is available to stream now on Netflix.