The best music sometimes causes physical reactions in listeners. For example, Peter Frampton said one song from The Beatles’ Rubber Soul gives him “goosebumps.” Frampton also revealed how he learned one of The Beatles’ codenames.

Peter Frampton said John Lennon emoted on a song from The Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’

During a 2009 interview with Cleveland.com, Frampton named his favorite Beatles song. He picked “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” from Rubber Soul. “There’s an emotion there in John’s voice,” he said. Frampton’s comment is interesting, as John’s performance on the song could just as easily be interpreted as detached or sarcastic.

“The chord structure of it — the way he put the song together — has always given me goosebumps,” Frampton added. “And don’t forget: Buy the mono versions. That’s all we had. I can’t wait not to hear voices on the left. I want to hear them back in the middle.”

“Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” is an important nugget in The Beatles’ discography. It was part of the Fab Four’s transition into being a folk band. It also proved that John’s songwriting had become more mature and lyrical than the days since he was writing bubblegum pop tunes like “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” or “She Loves You.”

Peter Frampton was surprised that 1 of The Beatles knew who he was

During a 2022 interview with Loudersound, Frampton recalled getting to meet George Harrison. “Terry Doran, who is the ‘man in the motor trade’ in [The Beatles’ song] ‘She’s Leaving Home,’ was John Lennon’s personal assistant, then he became George’s,” Frampton recalled. Doran asked Frampton if he wanted to meet “Geoffrey.” Frampton had no idea who Geoffrey was. Doran revealed that “Geoffrey” was George’s codename. Frampton said Doran used codenames for The Beatles as if they were presidents.

Frampton revealed how the meeting went. “So we went to Trident Studios, just down the block,” he said. “I was very nervous. It was my first Beatle meeting ever. We walk in, and there’s George behind the console. He says: [pitch-perfect George] ‘Hullo, Pete.’ I thought: ‘Did Pete Townshend walk in behind me?’ I had no idea that a Beatle would know who I was.” Frampton became friends with the “My Sweet Lord” singer.

How ‘Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)’ and ‘Rubber Soul’ performed on the pop charts

“Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” was never a single in the United States, so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The tune appeared on the record Rubber Soul. That album topped the Billboard 200 for six weeks, staying on the chart for 70 weeks.

The Official Charts Company reports that “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” did not chart in the United Kingdom either. Meanwhile, Rubber Soul was No. 1 for eight of its 42 weeks. In 1987, the record was rereleased. It climbed to No. 10 and stayed on the chart for another 17 weeks.

“Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” wasn’t a single but it still tickled Frampton’s fancy.