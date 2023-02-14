‘Physical 100’: Single’s Inferno’s Cha Hyun-seung Competes With Hurt Ribs

The Netflix competition show, Physical 100, is only getting harder. Cha Hyun-seung fought to stay with a major injury. Here is what happened and how it played out.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 episodes 7-8.]

Some ‘Physical 100’ competitors moved forward with injuries

Kim Kyung-jin and Cha Hyun-seung on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

The season started with 100 people from different walks of life. They fought to be the last person holding onto bars to get an advantage. Former UDT instructor Kim Kyeong-baek held out the longest in his wave. But it came at a cost.

“I knew my arm would come back one day,” read the caption, according to his Instagram post. “Didn’t know I would be paralyzed for 2 months. Since I couldn’t decide which to choose Headed to the point! Nippert! Happy to be friends of the same age. Never intended to lose. However, I lost. Nothing but a loser.”

He moved forward to the one-on-one death match, but he lost. Some fans wondered if his injury had anything to do with it.

Cha Hyun-seung runs with a fractured rib on ‘Physical 100’

my favorite genre is: Cha HyunSeung in a mud pit pic.twitter.com/P5lHw2LO45 — Golden (@netflixgolden) February 14, 2023

Episode 7, “The Possibility of the Impossible,” showed the remaining 20 competitors doing quest 4. Each delegate from each team had to play one of the four games. Only one person survives, so the competition will come down to five players.

Single’s Inferno alum Hyung-seung was selected to do The Tail of Ouoboros, represented by a snake eating its tail. Four people run in a circle at the same time. They have to tag the person in front of them to eliminate them. The last person running who has avoided getting tagged wins.

“Wow, shoot!” Hyun-seung said after learning about the game. “The tail mission was the game I wanted to do the least.” Unfortunately for him, that’s the game his team chose for him.

“I have a fractured rib,” the dancer revealed before the quest. “It hurts a lot even when I walk fast or go down the stairs. So it won’t be my 100 percent but I’m gonna do my best.”

Did Hyun-seung win the race?

Hyun-seung had a strong start despite his injury. But Cho Jung-myung sped up to catch him. “I wanted to speed up from the start so I can catch him quick,” the national team luger said. “I want to stir it up at the beginning.”

Hyun-seung started to touch his ribs as he ran from Jung-myung. The other competitors tried to encourage him.

“I think I was in trouble from the moment I began to run,” the dancer admitted. “Because the ribs kept moving back and forth while I was breathing.”

He slowed down, and the luger tagged him. The dancer sat down as the competition continued. In the end, Jung-myung dropped out, crossfitter Woo Jin-yong closed in on Jeong Han-saem, tagged him, and won.

So although some famous crossfitters like Caro didn’t make it. There is still some representation in the final five with Jin-yong.