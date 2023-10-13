In 2009, Pink recorded a song for 'SpongeBob SquarePants.' She shared that she eventually grew to regret recording the short song.

After working as a musician for several decades, Pink is bound to have a song or two that she dislikes. She revealed that she had some regrets about the way a song might have hurt her husband. The song she regretted more is one that many of her fans likely paid little mind. Pink shared why a song recorded for the show SpongeBob SquarePants was a mistake.

Pink said a song she recorded in 2009 was a mistake

When asked about the most regrettable singles of her career, Pink admitted that there are many songs she no longer loves. The first that came to mind was “True Love,” a song she released in 2013. She opens the song with the lyrics, “Sometimes I hate every single stupid word you say/ Sometimes I wanna slap you in your whole face.”

She admitted that she felt this was a little mean, as it was about her husband, Carey Hart.

“Worst? I mean, there’s been so many. Maybe ‘True Love,'” she told the LA Times. “Because it’s mean. Carey’s got thick skin, but I owe him a love song.”

Upon further reflection, though, she said the song “We’ve Got Scurvy,” which she released for SpongeBob SquarePants, was worse.

“Oh wait, I did put out that SpongeBob thing. ‘We’ve Got Scurvy’? I wish I never did that,” she said. “That was a real mistake.”

The song appeared on the SpongeBob’s Greatest Hits album in 2009 and also appeared in the episode “Truth of Square.” Pink appeared in a music video for the brief song.

“Our gums are black/ Our teeth are falling out/We’ve got spots on our backs/ So give it up and shout/We’ve got scurvy,” she sings.

Pink also shared a song she’s glad she released

When looking back, Pink said that there are many songs she has never regretted.

“Best, maybe ‘So What’ or ‘Get the Party Started’? ‘So What’ was fun from start to finish — writing it, singing it, performing it, the video,” she said. “It was part of what got Carey and I back together.”

Pink released “So What” in 2008, not long after she separated from Hart. As with “True Love,” the lyrics were aimed at him and were inspired by their separation. Hart didn’t appear to take some of the harsher lyrics personally. He appeared in the music video for the song, and by 2009, the couple announced that they had reconciled.

What other musicians have been on ‘SpongeBob’?

Multiple artists have recorded songs for SpongeBob. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, which premiered in 2004, featured a cover of the show’s theme song by Avril Lavigne. The Flaming Lips, Wilco, The Shins, Ween, Electrocute, The Waikikis, Prince Paul, Wordsworth, Plus-Tech Squeeze Box, and Motörhead all contributed to the soundtrack.

The show also brought on musicians as guest stars. David Bowie, Gene Simmons, and Victoria Beckham all voiced characters in the series.