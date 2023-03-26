Pink Hid Harsh ‘So What’ Lyrics From Husband Carey Hart While Shooting the Music Video

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have been together for many years. But even long-time couples have to keep secrets. After the pair broke up briefly, she penned the hit song “So What.” When appeared in the music video for the single, Pink had to keep some of its most honest and brutal lyrics under wraps.

Pink and her husband Carey Hart broke up before she wrote ‘So What’

(L-R): Pink and Carey Hart attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Pink and Hart’s early relationship was a whirlwind, Us Magazine reports. The pair met way back in 2001 at that year’s Summer X Games. After an on-again, off-again dating life, they got married in 2006.

That mercurial courtship was only the beginning. Their fractious married life led to a trial separation and then a divorce in 2008. That period was when Pink wrote her album Funhouse, which was packed with lyrics about her ex-husband.

After two years of cooling off, the powerhouse couple reconciled in 2010. They’ve been together ever since, although not without their rough patches. One particularly stressful Thanksgiving drove Pink to slash Hart’s tires. As rough as this all sounds, it appears by both their accounts that they simply both have high-energy personalities that lead to clashes.

Pink knew the lyrics to “So What” would shock Hart

“So What” was one of the definitive breakup songs of the late 2000s. The track is packed with lyrics pointed directly at Hart and references to finding new men to rendezvous with. It’s a positive self-love anthem, albeit with a lot of bite.

It made for a great hit song that countless listeners could relate to thanks to their personal experiences. It was meant to be the leading single off an album called Heartbreak is a Motherf—er, which was eventually changed to the more mainstream pop-friendly title Funhouse. But by the time the label was ready to shoot the music video, Hart and Pink were already tentatively dating again.

She invited him to have a part in the music video, to help drive home the meaning behind the lyrics. But Pink kept bits of the song hidden from him entirely. She was horrified by the idea of him hearing how insulting the song was towards him personally.

“I was like, ‘Play line three, then skip to line five. Definitely do not play line 10,’ ” Pink told ET Canada. She explained to music video director Dave Meyers, “He can’t know all these names I’m calling him.”

Pink and Carey Hart put in the work to save their marriage

So how did two brash celebrities with a long, rocky history manage to keep it together for so long? BuzzFeed reports that admitting they needed to take couples therapy seriously was a major part of it.

Their issues mostly came down to clashing communication styles. They also learned to admit to themselves when they weren’t being emotionally honest with one another. They learned that regular therapy sessions gave them the tools to avoid the earth-shattering fights that they were prone to getting into so often.

The two lead very separate lives, after all. Hart still races trucks, although he is retired from motocross. And Pink has been a very hard-working touring pop star for their entire relationship. These are two people who run at a fever pitch much of the time, which is great for their professional lives. They found that they needed to put conscious effort into adjusting themselves for settling down together at home.