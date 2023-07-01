‘The Pioneer Woman,’ Ree Drummond’ turns the humble tomato into the star of the show with these 10 mouthwatering dishes perfect for summer.

Welcome to the vibrant, mouthwatering world of Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond, where the humble tomato is transformed into the star of the summer table. With her trademark dash of warmth and rustic charm, Drummond turns this versatile fruit into the key ingredient for 10 stunning dishes.

From Drummond’s tantalizing tomato tart to the refreshing chipotle pasta salad, indulge in the spectrum of flavors that these summer recipes offer.

Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

1. ‘The Pioneer Woman’s’ Tomato Tart

Indulge in Drummond’s tantalizing tomato tart topped with silky caramelized onions, a medley of cheeses, and sweet cherry tomatoes.

To prepare the recipe, begin by caramelizing the onions until they achieve a golden and sweet color. Take the pie dough and roll it out, then transfer it to a tart pan. Proceed by layering the various kinds of cheese onto the dough, followed by the caramelized onions and cherry tomatoes.

For an attractive golden appearance, brush the crust with an egg wash. Bake the tart until the crust becomes crisp and the cheese melts to a delectable consistency. Finish off by sprinkling fresh basil over the tart.

2. Ree Drummond’s Chipotle Pasta Salad with Mozzarella

Elevate your pasta game with Drummond’s chilled pasta salad featuring a tangy dressing, vibrant tomatoes, refreshing cucumber, and a sprinkle of basil.

Cook pasta as directed, drain, rinse, and place in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, combine mayo, milk, vinegar, adobo sauce, salt, and pepper for the dressing.

Adjust vinegar and adobo sauce to taste. Drizzle dressing over pasta, and add tomatoes, cucumber, cheese, and basil. Stir well. Adjust seasonings if needed. Cover and chill for two hours. Before serving, taste and season again for the best flavor.

3. Summer Caprese Salad

Drummond’s take on a Caprese salad features tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, fresh basil, and a drizzle of tangy balsamic reduction.

In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, bring balsamic vinegar to a boil and simmer for 10 to 20 minutes until it thickens into a glaze. Transfer to a bowl or cruet and let it cool.

To serve, arrange tomato and mozzarella slices on a platter, placing basil leaves in between. Drizzle olive oil over the salad, ensuring each slice gets a bit. Drizzle the balsamic reduction on top, creating decorative patterns if desired. Any extra reduction can be stored in the fridge.

4. ‘The Pioneer Woman’s’ Broccoli and Tomato Flatbread Pizzas

Indulge in Drummond’s savory roasted broccoli and tomato flatbreads topped with melted mozzarella, zesty red pepper flakes, and a delightful array of flavors.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss broccoli with three tablespoons of olive oil and red pepper flakes. In a small bowl, mix tomatoes with garlic.

Roast broccoli for 16 to 18 minutes until lightly browned. Add tomatoes to the sheet, toss with broccoli, and roast for another six minutes until tender.

Divide flatbreads between two baking sheets. Top with mozzarella, leaving a one-inch border. Add broccoli, tomatoes, olives, and pepitas. Brush edges with one tablespoon of olive oil. Bake for eight minutes until the cheese melts.

5. Ree Drummond’s Caprese French Bread Pizzas

Experience the ultimate flavor combination in these delectable French bread pizzas from the Pioneer Woman star. These feature homemade basil pesto, melted mozzarella, tangy tomato slices, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze, served with a side of refreshing arugula salad.

To make the pesto, toast pine nuts in a skillet until golden brown. Blend the pine nuts with basil, olive oil, parmesan, garlic, lemon zest, salt, and pepper until smooth and vibrant.

Cut Italian bread into pieces, spread with pesto, top with mozzarella, and bake at 425 degrees until golden and cheese melts. Finish with tomato slices, balsamic glaze, and torn basil, and serve alongside arugula salad.

6. Summer BLT Sliders

Savor Drummond’s mouthwatering bacon cheeseburger sliders feature crispy bacon, savory beef patties, and a medley of delicious toppings.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, fry the bacon until slightly crisp. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate and break into halves.

In a bowl, thoroughly mix ground beef, heavy cream, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper to form 16 patties. Broil the patties for four to five minutes until cooked through, rotating the pan.

Spread slider buns with ketchup and mayonnaise, then place the patties on the buns and top with lettuce, tomato, and bacon. Secure with toothpicks.

7. Caprese Chicken Pasta

Delight in a flavorful Pioneer Woman dish of chicken caprese pasta with tender chicken, blistered tomatoes, and al dente pasta tossed in a vibrant basil-infused sauce

In a large pot, bring salted water to a boil and cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve two cups of cooking water, then drain the pasta.

Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet and cook panko until golden; mix with parmesan and set aside. In the same skillet, heat another two tablespoons of olive oil and brown the chicken, then transfer it to a plate.

Cook tomatoes, garlic, and red pepper flakes in the skillet until blistered. Add cooking water, simmer, then return the chicken to cook through. Add pasta, toss to coat, and sprinkle with parmesan, mozzarella, basil, salt, and pepper.

8. Ree Drummond’s Grilled Shrimp Panzanella

Embark on a culinary journey with Drummond’s grilled shrimp panzanella salad. This dish features perfectly cooked shrimp, tangy tomatoes, briny olives, and crispy bread cubes tossed in a flavorful dressing.

Spread bread on a baking sheet and bake at 275 degrees until slightly crisp, not toasted. Let cool.

In a large bowl, whisk two tablespoons of olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, and salt. Add shrimp and set aside. In another bowl, whisk vinegar and half a cup of olive oil. Add tomatoes, onion, salt, olives, capers, bread cubes, and basil. Toss and let sit.

Grill shrimp until opaque, then add to the salad. Adjust the salad’s moisture if needed. Toss and serve.

9. ‘The Pioneer Woman’s’ Mediterranean Salmon-Veggie Grain Bowl

This refreshing Pioneer Woman salmon-veggie grain bowl includes tender quinoa, succulent baked salmon, vibrant tomatoes, tangy feta, and a zesty lemon dressing.

Boil salted water (three cups) and cook quinoa for 12 minutes; set aside to cool. Place salmon on a baking sheet, brush with one tablespoon olive oil, sprinkle one teaspoon salt, half teaspoon pepper, and bake for 10 minutes.

Grate one tablespoon of lemon zest, squeeze juice over salmon, and flake with a fork. Whisk lemon juice of two lemons, shallot, zest, and three-quarters cup olive oil. Season. Divide quinoa, top with salmon, cucumber, tomatoes, olives, feta, drizzle dressing, and garnish with dill.

10. Shrimp & Tomato Sheet Pan Supper

Experience a burst of flavors with Drummond’s delightful shrimp and tomato medley, where succulent shrimp and juicy cherry tomatoes are roasted to perfection.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. On a rimmed baking sheet, place shrimp, cherry tomatoes, and garlic. Drizzle with olive oil, toss, and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 10 to 12 minutes until shrimp are opaque and tomatoes start to burst. Squeeze lemon generously over the roasted ingredients. Enjoy with a side of salad, bread, or pasta!

New episodes of The Pioneer Woman air Saturdays on Food Network.