The Pioneer Woman has built a fan base around more than just her recipes. The Food Network star also raised her four children on her popular show, and fans have loved watching them grow up. Ree has five kids — two daughters, Alex and Paige, and three sons (including one foster son), Bryce, Todd, and Jamar.

Drummond loves showing her family off on social media, and she recently posted an adorable throwback photo of her two girls — and fans were loving it.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond | David Livingston/Getty Images

Fans loved Ree Drummond’s adorable photo of her daughters

Drummond has always shown off her kids in the best way. They’ve been a huge part of her Food Network series, even having taken over as her film crew when covid hit back in 2020 (and some would say those were the best episodes she made). Back when The Pioneer Woman started more than a decade ago in 2011, the kids were homeschooled and dealing with the beginnings of their teenage years. Ever since, fans have loved the whole family.

Drummond recently posted a hilarious throwback photo to Instagram of her two daughters being less-than-thrilled about a sibling photo shoot. The initial image is a sweet photo of Alex and Paige present day, but anyone who swiped to the left saw what appeared to be two young kids dressed as angels and sitting on a makeshift cloud. “How it’s going vs. how it started,” Drummond captioned the photo, finishing it with, “They have almost forgiven me.”

Fans loved the image, finding it funny but also reminiscing on watching the Drummond kids grow up. “It’s wonderful seeing your kids grow up in front of our eyes into lovely adults,” one fan wrote.

“The photos are adorable! It is an unwritten rule to embarass [sic] our children,” someone else wrote.

“Paige’s face is priceless,” another fan added.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Ree Drummond’s kids are all grown up

All of the Drummond children are officially out of the house. Her two younger kids, Bryce and Todd, are both playing football at division I schools, while daughters Alex and Paige are both out of college and living in Dallas, Texas.

Alex married Mauricio Scott in 2021, and the wedding was televised on Food Network. Alex appears to now work for her mother’s brand, and the two women often travel together for various Pioneer Woman outings. Alex and Mauricio recently bought a home in Dallas, and fans have loved watching their adventures with their golden retriever.

Paige debuted a new boyfriend in her Thankgiving social media post, and all five Drummond kids posed for pictures together to celebrate the recent holiday. Drummond is back to filming her show with her regular film crew, and while they might be more professional, the crew made up of her kids was arguably more entertaining. The four children come home as much as they can, and based on their own social media posts, they still spend plenty of time in Oklahoma in the summer months and always come home for the holidays.