'The Pioneer Woman' star Ree Drummond has let fans watch her children grow up -- and now, the Food Network star just gave her seal of approval to daughter Paige's new boyfriend.

Fans of The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond have watched her children grow up on her popular Food Network cooking show. When Drummond first launched her cooking show back in 2011, the kids were all no older than their early teenage years; now, fans have seen all of them go off to college — and have watched some of the kids even meet the loves of their lives.

Drummond’s younger daughter, Paige Drummond, recently introduced her new boyfriend to social media — and he received the seal of approval from the Pioneer Woman herself.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Ree Drummond seems smitten with daughter Paige Drummond’s new boyfriend

Paige recently graduated from college and followed her older sister, Alex Drummond, down to Dallas, Texas. Alex moved to Dallas after college as well, and she now lives there with her husband, Mauricio Scott. Paige was previously dating another guy who her fans became quite familiar with, but after the relationship didn’t work out, she’s moved on with someone new — and Ree seems excited for her daughter.

In a recent Instagram photo series, Paige shared two images of her and her new boyfriend, David Andersen. And the most important Instagram comment of all came from her mom, Ree, who wrote, “So so so sweet” with a heart emoji under Paige’s post, essentially offering her seal of approval and letting Paige’s followers know that she is a fan of daughter’s new man. The comment received plenty of likes, of course, and Ree wasn’t the only family member to comment on the post.

Paige’s grandmother — Ree’s mother — also shared the most heartfelt comment: “You’re making Papa smile (me too of course!),” her grandmother wrote, alongside three heart emojis.

Paige Drummond debuted her new ‘friend’ in a series of Thanksgiving photos

It’s unclear how long Paige has been dating her new guy (a “friend,” as Ree loves to call her kids’ partners), but she first posted him to social media back in November when she shared a series of photos recapping her Oklahoma Thanksgiving. Of course, fans wanted desperately to know more about him, though Paige hasn’t shared much other than tagging him in some photos.

The Pioneer Woman fans have watched Ree’s kids grow into young adults, and it’s hard to argue that Ree and her husband, Ladd Drummond, have done an incredible job of raising their five children (Alex, Paige, Bryce, Todd, and Jamar). Everyone has loved to watch the kids grow, choose their colleges, and even get married — Food Network aired a special highlighting Alex and Mauricio’s adorably elegant ranch wedding back in 2021.

The Drummond family has always seemed to remain extremely grounded despite their mother being one of the most famous food bloggers in the country. Paige recently shared photos of a girls’ trip to New York City with her sister, her mother, and Ree’s sister, Betsy. The women have always remained incredibly tight despite growing up in the spotlight, and Ree’s fans have grown to love her and her family for so much more than just tasty recipes.