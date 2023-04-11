‘Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond Reacts to End of Valerie Bertinelli’s Food Network Show: ‘Love You So Much’

Valerie Bertinelli’s cooking show Valerie’s Home Cooking is coming to an end after more than a decade on the air. And at least one of her fellow Food Network stars is sorry to see her go. After the One Day at a Time actor announced that her show had been canceled, Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman took to social media to share how much she loved Bertinelli’s show.

Valerie Bertinelli reveals her Food Network show ‘Valerie’s Home Cooking’ has been canceled

Valerie’s Home Cooking debuted on the Food Network in 2015. The 14th season premiered on April 9. Sadly for fans, it will be the show’s last.

“It has been one of the huge joys in my life to bring you this sweet little show, and I wish it wasn’t so, but the final season of Valerie‘s Home Cooking start[s] airing [April 9] on @foodnetwork,” Bertinelli wrote on Instagram. “We loved making every single episode for you and I will really, really miss it. Thank you so much for watching!”

“Food Network canceled us last summer,” Bertinelli explained in an accompanying video. “I have no idea why. I didn’t say anything last summer because, honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. But they have not. So this is it. This is the final season.”

“I have loved making this show,” she added. “It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy.”

The Food Network did not respond to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s request for comment about the status of Valerie’s Home Cooking.

Ree Drummond of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ says she ‘will be watching’ the final episodes of Bertinelli’s show

[L-R] Valerie Bertinelli, Ree Drummond | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bertinelli’s many social media followers were understandably disappointed to learn that Valerie’s Home Cooking was coming to an end. So was Drummond, who sang the praises of her fellow Food Network star in a comment.

“Love you so much, Valerie!! I will be watching every episode and enjoying every second—and will of course watch you wherever your career and life take you,” she wrote. “Thank you for sharing so much of yourself for so many years. I know I don’t have to tell you that I’m a Valerie B. fan for life.”

Food Network personality Sunny Anderson also showed support for Bertinelli.

“Oh honey bunny, I know the feeling of a cooking show cut… but I also know the feeling of something else greater you couldn’t imagine coming next! Wishing you well and it’s surely not the last we will see of your talents!!” she commented.

Valerie Bertinelli will continue to host ‘Kids Baking Championship’

While Valerie’s Home Cooking is canceled, Bertinelli hasn’t completely cut ties with the network. She will continue to co-host Kids Baking Championship with Duff Goldman, a source told People, and a new season of the Food Network competition show has already been shot.

Valerie’s Home Cooking airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. ET on Food Network.

