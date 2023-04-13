Why ‘Play On’ Was a Songwriting Milestone for Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is the country artist behind Play On, releasing “Cowboy Cassanova” and “Unapologize” in the collection. What made the 2009 album extra special, though, was that it was the songwriter’s “first attempt at love songs.”

Carrie Underwood released ‘Play On’ and its songs ‘Cowboy Cassanova’ and ‘Unapologize’

Carrie Underwood performs during ‘The Denim & Rhinestones Tour’ at Madison Square Garden | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Carrie Underwood

After her American Idol run, Underwood burst into the country music scene, releasing hits like “Before He Cheats,” “Cowboy Cassanova,” and “Jesus, Take the Wheel.”

In 2009, Underwood released her full-length album Play On, complete with “Mama’s Song,” “Temporary Home,” and “Look at Me.” Perhaps the most popular song from the collection is “Cowboy Cassanova,” currently holding over 70 million Spotify plays.

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Play On’ was Carrie Underwood’s ‘first attempt’ at love songs

Underwood is listed as a co-writer for several Play On tracks. This collection even became a milestone for the country artist, as it includes her first love songs.

“This has been kind of my first attempt at love songs, and I think there’s a reason for that,” the singer said during an interview with Associated Press (via American Songwriter). “I think it’s because I’m a private person anyway, and I’m not so great with emotions.”

“I consider myself more boyish in that way, so I’m pretty closed off,” she added. “But you know, when you’re happy in your life, you can just kind of tell.”

Underwood is listed as a co-writer for “Unapologize,” along with Chantal Kreviazuk, Hillary Lindsey, and Raine Maida. She also co-wrote “Cowboy Casanova” with Brett James and Mike Elizondo.

The musician has since co-written other albums, recently co-producing 2022’s Denim & Rhinestones, saying that it made the creative process more personal.

“I worked with David Garcia on the Cry Pretty album, and through that, and through working on My Savior with him, I feel like that really solidified our relationship in music,” Underwood said during an interview with Rolling Stone.

‘Unapologize’ by Carrie Underwood lyrics and meaning

People say things they don’t always mean. “Unapologize” deals with the aftermath of an argument and the lingering feelings after an apology. The more the narrator thought about it, the more she regretted her words.

“Last night I was pouring out my heart like a waterfall to you,” Underwood sings in the first verse. “And with one kiss / I was a runaway train flying off the track to you.”

She tried to pretend the relationship didn’t impact her, and she lied by saying she was sorry. In the chorus, the narrator confirms that she won’t hide her emotions or “take back” the way she felt.

“’Cause you heard me right, and I won’t try to fight ’em back / Or hide my feelings for you / I unapologize,” the narrator states. Now, music by Underwood, including Play On, is available on most major streaming platforms.