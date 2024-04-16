Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had strong opinions about the British press, but appear to have embraced the paparazzi in the U.S.

Prince Harry has been publicly critical of the paparazzi for years. However, the Duke of Sussex appears to have been photographed more now as a U.S. resident alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, than he ever was in the United Kingdom. A commentator believes Harry’s embracing the spotlight even more now that their $100M contract with Netflix requires them to do so.

Prince Harry once said paparazzi ‘make my blood boil’: is this still true?

In a column for News.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser asks, “Of the two princes [William and Harry], one of whom bailed on Blighty because of his and his wife’s treatment at the hands of the swinish UK press, guess which one has been trailed all over Palm Beach Florida by photographers?” Elser revealed its Prince Harry, filming scenes in Florida for his and Meghan Markle’s Netflix polo-themed nonfiction series.

Elser said that the couple had been followed cameras beyond scenes captured by Netflix at The Royal Salute Polo Challenge. “Beyond this glam outing, the duke and duchess were papped on multiple occasions, including the couple at the Four Seasons Palm Beach, and Harry doing some producing on the sidelines of another match.”

She added, “Bottom line, it’s been an all-you-can-click Harry and Meghan pic-buffet! However, the 39-year-old duke has referred to the media as ‘the devil.'”

“Harry once told Oprah Winfrey, ‘The clicking of cameras and the flashing of cameras makes my blood boil. It makes me angry and takes me back to what happened to my mum and my experience as a kid.'”

Elser claims that since moving to the U.S, the Sussexes have been photographed on more occasions than not. She adds, “So too, ‘the clicking of cameras and the flashing of cameras’ makes Harry’s ‘blood boil.’ Now, he is paid to have cameras follow him around at times.”

Since moving to the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been more visible than in the three years they lived together in the United Kingdom. Other than official royal outings, the couple were rarely seen publicly.

However, since moving to California, the couple has become a brand. Royal commentator Daniela Elser says, “The Sussexes bailed on Blighty to escape the ‘toxic’ media.”

“Only to find themselves living in a country where the absolute freedom of the press is encoded in the national DNA. They are a valuable, saleable commodity that needs to earn a crust.”

She continued, “And said crust cannot wholly be earned by them staying resolutely behind the high walls of their home.” The couple lives with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a multimillion-dollar home in Montecito, California.

What projects keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the spotlight?

Dana Barnes, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Adolfo Cambiaso and Malcolm Borwick | Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Sentebale

In early April 2024, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared details of two new projects for Netflix. The couple signed a five-year contract to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming in 2020.

The couple’s Sussex.com website shared details of a series curated by Meghan. It will celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship. The second will give viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo.

Both shows are in various stages of production. Their titles and release dates will be announced in the coming months. The shows are produced by the couple’s Archewell Productions company.