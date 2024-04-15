Lady Colin Campbell has 'exposed' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new book detailing their royal roles, exodus and new life thereafter.

Lady Colin Campbell, a former friend of Princess Diana, has written a new book detailing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship in regards to the royal family. In Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, Persecutors or Victims, Campbell “exposed” the couple by gaining insight from royal insiders.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘nailed’ for their actions

Lady Colin Campbell’s latest book documenting royal life focuses on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She tried to get to the bottom of their relationship, royal family ties, and future within the monarchy.

“It pretty much covers everything. My original book was hopeful that Meghan Markle would stop trying to commercialize and politicize being a royal family member.”

Speaking to GB News, Lady C said, “However, I thought it was about time somebody nailed those two to the post. I went through everything with a fine-tooth comb and just absolutely nailed everything that they have done.”

“It is so irresponsible. And so far [their exit] has been a total disgrace and a disaster in terms of the Commonwealth,” Campbell explains. “I think the situation is reversing now that they are being exposed. And, they have also exposed themselves.”

Campbell claims Meghan and Harry are “very commercial-oriented and two of the biggest race-baiters.”

Lady Colin Campbell discusses Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s racism allegations

Lady Colin Campbell believes one of the most devastating accusations made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry throughout their marriage was claims of racism against the royal family. She refutes their claims, explaining that in fact, the late Queen Elizabeth wanted to highlight Meghan’s contributions to the family as a woman of color in relation to the Commonwealth of the United Kingdom.

Campbell states, “Remember the Queen, the late Queen, had made them President and Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. So Meghan’s unique attributes as a woman of color would have actually enhanced the interests of the Commonwealth.”

However, the couple’s claims of racism shattered the queen’s hopes for how the couple could enhance the royal family’s future. “Instead, the Queen went to her death thinking that the world believed the royal family were racist,” Campbell claims.

“In a lot of the Commonwealth countries, people felt that it was pretty unfair for them to be tarnishing all the British people with a racist brush. Nowadays, Britain is one of the most racially inclusive and welcoming societies on earth.”

Lady Colin Campbell’s book claims Meghan and Harry are both ‘persecutors’ and ‘victims’

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2018 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, Persecutors or Victims is an expanded edition of Lady Colin Campbell’s original book. Meghan and Harry: The Real Story was published in 2020.

The book’s description shares a royal insider’s look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, with behind-the-scenes remarks from “friends, relations, courtiers, and colleagues” on both sides of the Atlantic. The book claims the royal couple’s exodus from the House of Windsor is “the most unexpected royal story since King Edward VIII’s abdication.”

Campbell’s book details how Meghan and Harry tried to change the royal system by adapting it to their own needs and ambitions. However, when their changes didn’t produce desired results, Campbell suggests they tried to create a new system and life for themselves outside of the House of Windsor.

Lady Colin Campbell was friends with Princess Diana. Her children, Prince William and Prince Harry socialized when they were younger.

Meghan and Harry announced they would step back from their roles as senior royals in March 2020. Subsequently, the couple has remained distant from the royal family since their departure.