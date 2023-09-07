The royal family is reportedly worried the Duke of Sussex's WellChild appearance will disrupt official appearances surrounding the late monarch's death anniversary.

Prince Harry is scheduled to speak at the annual WellChild charity event in London on Sept. 7, 2023, one day before the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death. But, the royal rumor mill claims Prince William and Kate Middleton believe Harry’s appearance and subsequent speech at the event could “distract” from the couple’s official royal engagements honoring the late monarch. However, a royal commentator weighs in on the chatter.

Could Prince Harry upstage Kate Middleton and Prince William?

Prince Harry is scheduled to give a speech honoring the recipients of WellChild’s annual awards ceremony. He has been a patron of the organization for 15 years and will reportedly not be joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, who has been a guest at past events.

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield shared her thoughts regarding Harry’s U.K. return and its potential impact on the anniversary of Prince William and Kate Middleton to GBNews. In addition, she believes Harry could “distract” from the official work of the royal family.

“WellChild is a very important charity to Prince Harry,” says the royal commentator. “However, reports claim the Prince and Princess of Wales are not thrilled Harry may distract from official assignments remembering Queen Elizabeth.”

She continued, “We do expect to see William and Catherine to be front and center for the anniversary of the queen’s death.” But reports claim friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales are “not thrilled” that Harry could make some comment remembering the queen at the Well Child event today that might “distract from their official assignments.”

“At this point, he is acting as a private individual. He’s not there as an official royal patron,” Schofield says.

“The idea of him spending time with these winners, getting to know them and hearing their stories. It makes us remember and love the old Harry.”

The 2022 WellChild Awards occurred on Sept. 8, 2022, the day of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Harry and wife Meghan Markle withdrew from the event, and Harry flew to Scotland to join other royal family members.

Senior royal family members reportedly believe Prince Harry’s WellChild appearance could be disruptive

The Daily Beast reports Prince William and Kate Middleton’s hands are tied regarding Prince Harry’s WellChild speech. Hence, sources hope he doesn’t use the event to upstage other senior royals marking the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

However, the outlet says the timing of Harry’s trip and the debut of Heart of Invictus on Netflix is suspect. Harry claims King Charles did not enforce therapy to help him deal with Princess Diana’s death.

The Daily Beast said the following of Harry’s Heart of Invictus statements. They “served as an unwelcome reminder of his ability to disrupt carefully planned royal set-pieces and the official narratives they are designed to bolster.”

How long will Prince Harry be in the United Kingdom for WellChild?

Prince Harry delivers a speech at the WellChild Awards in 2017 | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry will reportedly be in the United Kingdom for one day before flying out of the country. WellChild’s awards ceremony is held two days before the start of the annual Invictus Games.

The sports competition features wounded military personnel and veterans and is typically held over eight days. It begins in Dusseldorf, Germany, on September 9.

Meghan Markle was reportedly set to be a key speaker at the event. However, her name was removed from the schedule as one of the event’s participants.

However, Meghan was set to host a segment at the games’ closing ceremony. Per Hello!, she has been replaced by German TV presenter and games host Hadnet Tesfai.

Elizabeth II was the U.K.’s longest-serving monarch. She subsequently died at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8, 2022, at 96, after reigning for 70 years.