Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had 5 Words to Say About ‘South Park’ Lawsuit Speculation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson called claims the couple were considering legal action regarding a South Park spoof “baseless.”

According to a commentator, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “are unlikely to take a cartoon to court.”

Another recommended the couple, despite “cutting” remarks in the South Park episode, should try to “see the funny side.”

A Prince Harry and Meghan Markle representative responded simply to claims they considered legal action regarding a South Park spoof. Ahead, what five words the Duke and Duches of Sussex’s spokesperson had to say, plus commentators’ advice.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson called ‘South Park’ lawsuit claims ‘baseless and boring’

They might have won court cases — and have ongoing legal battles — but Harry and Meghan aren’t looking for another one. At least, where South Park is concerned. A spokesperson for the couple said, in not so many words, they don’t intend to sue.

“This is baseless and boring,” a spokesperson said regarding claims Harry and Meghan might’ve been considering legal action (via Newsweek).

Titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour,” the Feb. 15 episode of South Park featured characters with Harry and Meghan’s likeness dubbed “the prince of Canada and his wife.”

They moved to the show’s eponymous town where they yearned for privacy with help from signs reading, “We want our privacy” and “Stop looking at us.”

A commentator called speculation Harry and Meghan might sue the TV show ‘highly’ doubtful

Royal commentator Kristen Meinzer called claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might sue South Park as unlikely.

“I highly doubt Meghan and Harry are suing a satirical cartoon that famously ridicules everyone,” she told Newsweek. “If anything, they’ll know they’re in good company with other decent people who’ve been raked over the coals by the show.”

“For example, South Park has repeatedly ridiculed Al Gore and his efforts to combat climate change,” the commentator continued. “They made fun of Steve Irwin for being killed by a stingray just a few weeks after his death. They turned Rob Reiner into a punchline because of his weight.”

“They’ve never been a bastion of good taste, and they’ve absolutely been offensive, but again, they’re also a cartoon, not a news outlet—and Harry and Meghan are unlikely to take a cartoon to court,” Meinzer concluded.

‘South Park’ spoof may have been ‘cutting,’ but commentator encouraged Harry and Meghan to ‘see the funny side’

Despite being “cutting to Harry and Meghan in several ways, Jack Royston, Newsweek royal correspondent and host of The Royal Report podcast, recommended they take it in stride.

Noting South Park’s “‘B-word wife’” description of Meghan’s character as well as “tropes” will “sting,” Royston suggested they find the humor in it.

“One would hope that they have enough perspective to also see the funny side and just kind of take it in the spirit it was intended,” he said in the podcast’s Feb. 23 episode. “In fact I think it’s really important that they do try as hard they possibly can to see the funny side and to not get upset about it.”

“You just can’t get annoyed with South Park,” he continued. “They have been so kind of wantonly insensitive for so long.” Dubbing it an “obvious parody,” Royston concluded there’s “point in getting annoyed” with the show as “it would be completely self-destructive.”