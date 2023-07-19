Have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex placed themselves in a situation difficult to get out of?

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue trying to reinvent their public persona in the entertainment industry, the couple finds themselves between a rock and a hard place. Per a royal commentator, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in a “hard-to-escape gilded cage of expectations.” What do they mean? Here are all the details.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal expert Ingrid Seaward believes that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remain in a professional and personal slump. She believes that currently, they are finding it “hard to escape” their “gilded cage of expectations.” What does she mean?

She told The Mirror, “They [Meghan and Harry] are having a run of bad luck in their working life. But ironically, as long as they concentrate on delivering personal stuff instead of more serious work, people will be interested.”

Still, she feels the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come from a place where they live in luxury but have very little freedom. “They have built a gilded cage of expectation around themselves from which it will be hard to escape,” Seaward claims.

In moving to America, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried reinventing themselves away from the royal family. However, since 2020, they have spent over three years discussing how they felt mistreated and misunderstood by the House of Windsor.

Therefore, Seaward says Harry and Meghan may be more successful with future projects if they try and pivot how they are perceived publicly. These include the planned documentary Heart of Invictus and the series Bad Manners for Netflix.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to stop talking about royal family as the ‘enemy’ says insider

One of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s most significant talking points since 2020 has been their displeasure with the royal family. The couple shared their points of view in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, in the pages of Harry’s book Spare, and in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

However, royal insider Ingrid Seaward believes the couple must stop discussing the House of Windsor and move on. In Harry & Meghan, much of the series’ six hours was devoted to the topic.

Seaward believes, “In the series, Harry and Meghan talk about the royal family as if they were the enemy, while they themselves are trying to save the world. The series is an intimate look at their hardships in their honey-colored, rose-tinted world.”

However, has life in a fishbowl become too much for the couple? Speculation regarding the state of their marriage dominates headlines, but how much of it is true?

Have outside pressures become too much for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2021 in New York City | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

A new report by Radar Online alludes to trouble in paradise for the couple, who wed in 2018. None of the following rumors have yet to be confirmed by the couple’s representatives.

Reportedly, the couple is taking time apart to try and fix their marriage after Harry reportedly believes he doesn’t fit in within Hollywood. Rumors the couple have been spending nights apart came to a head in May.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly stays at the San Vicente Bungalows to escape life in Montecito, CA, without Meghan. Subsequently, a rep for Harry issued a four-word denial regarding these claims.

Other rumors claim Prince Harry is planning a solo trip to Africa to work on material for a new Netflix documentary. Other reports state Meghan is accompanying her husband.

Ultimately, any decisions regarding their marriage and future professional projects lie with Harry and Meghan. The couple will release any information regarding their personal and work lives through their media representative, so otherwise, all rumors are just speculation.



