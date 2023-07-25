The shelf life of the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex isn't set to expire soon says a royal commentator.

The marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remains under a public microscope, claims a royal commentator. They say that while there may be relationship trouble ahead for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it won’t be imminent. The process will play out “within 5 to 10 years.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are photographed at the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Relationship difficulties could lie ahead for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield appeared on Talk TV, where she discussed her take on the royal couple’s relationship with Cristo Foufas. Schofield cited sources who believe the couple is becoming more incompatible as time passes.

Foufas asked Schofield, “Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting up? That’s just the crux of this, isn’t it?”

She replied, “Are they splitting up? No. Everyone I talk to says they see it happening within 5-10 years.”

Schofield cited a Hollywood blog that posts blind items, whose author is a close friend of Bill Simmons. He is the Spotify executive who famously called Harry and Meghan “grifters.”

The blog writer spoke to Schofield, who alleged the couple has differing work ethics. She relayed the information she received, which claims Harry reportedly does not want to work and, in contrast, Meghan is very ambitious.

For now, it appears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship appears stable

Royal commentator and podcast host of To Di For, Kinsley Schofield, says her sources don’t believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will break up, at least within the following year. It will take some time, she claims.

“No one I have talked to says things will break down between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 12 months,” says Schofield. “It will take 5 to 10 years.”

She continued, “Is everything hunky-dory at home? Everyone I have spoken to says they are spending a lot of time apart.”

“Harry wants to spend significant time in Africa for this Netflix documentary,” Schofield says regarding the next project the couple has set for the streaming service. “Maybe in Africa, he will find some peace.”

A royal commentator says there is ‘disruption’ within the couple’s marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park on October 28, 2018, in Wellington, New Zealand | Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Word of difficulties within Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage has made news in the entertainment world. Many major outlets picked up the story of the possibility of trouble in paradise.

Royal commenter Kinsley Schofield cited sources who claim there is “disruption in the marriage right now.” But that doesn’t mean Meghan won’t continue to piggyback any future projects on her Duchess of Sussex title.

Schofield says that she’s been told the former Suits star fully intends to continue to utilize her royal connection. But it may be in a solo capacity.

“She does not want to work with Harry and does not want to make new content with Harry,” Schofield said. “She wants to be the face of Dior as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.”

Schofield continued, “When she first started taking meetings with Wiliam Morris Endeavor, the staff was instructed never to refer to her as Meghan. She was the Duchess of Sussex. “She will continue to milk her association with the royal family,” Schofield concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not formally commented on rumors of any impending difficulties within their marriage. The couple lives in Montecito, CA, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.